Arizona on a roll after slow start in Tommy Lloyd’s fourth season as coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s free-flowing offense bogged down. The team’s best player wasn’t always at this best. The expected starting center played limited minutes before going down with a season-ending foot injury. The combination led to the Wildcats’ worst stretch in four seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd, dimming the prospects of a season that had opened with so much promise. It took a little time but Arizona has righted itself, pushing to the top of the Big 12 with three wins over ranked opponents in 10 days. Arizona enters Saturday’s game at Texas Tech on a seven-game winning streak and is tied atop the Big 12 with No. 3 Iowa State at 5-0.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.