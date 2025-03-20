Arizona minor league pitcher Listher Sosa suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona minor league pitcher Listher Sosa has been suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Methandienone. A 23-year-old right-hander, Sosa signed for a $150,000 bonus in 2018. He was 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA last year in 40 relief appearances and one start for Class A Visalia, High A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo. Three players have been suspended this year under the minor league program and the program for minor leaguers assigned outside of the United States and Canada.

