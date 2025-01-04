Arizona holds off 19-point comeback, beats No. 16 Cincinnati 72-67

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jaden Bradley had 15 points, including two free throws that helped Arizona clinch a 72-67 win over No. 16 Cincinnati. Carter Bryant added 14 points and Caleb Love scored 12 as Arizona won Saturday for it’s second straight victory. Cincinnati lost for the second straight game. Dan Skillings Jr. scored 18 points and had two steals. The Bearcats were down 19 points with just over 17 minutes remaining. They tied it at 64 with 58 seconds left on Skillings’ layup. That was as close as they’d get to a comeback win.

