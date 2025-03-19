Arizona Diamondbacks reassign veteran Trey Mancini to their minor league camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have reassigned veteran Trey Mancini to minor league camp. Mancini agreed to a minor league contract with the organization in early February. The outfielder/first baseman was attempting a comeback after sitting out last season. Mancini, who turned 33 on Tuesday, has 129 homers in his career, which includes stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. Mancini missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned in 2021, hitting 21 homers for Baltimore and winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. He signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins last season and was released near the end of spring training.

