Arizona Board of Regents approves 5-year extension for Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks with an oficial during the second half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents has approved a five-year contract extension for Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham. The extension will keep Dillingham at Arizona State through 2029 and increase his salary to $5.8 million starting this year, with a $100,000 increase each Jan. 1 for the duration of the term. The contract includes one-year extensions and raises for reaching certain benchmarks, up to a $450,000 increase for an 11-win season. The 34-year-old Dillingham orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in recent college football history, taking the No. 10 Sun Devils from three wins a year ago to the New Year’s Day Peach Bowl against No. 4 Texas.

