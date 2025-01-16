Arizona Board of Regents approves 5-year extension for Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Board of Regents has approved a five-year contract extension for Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham. The extension will keep Dillingham at Arizona State through 2029 and increase his salary to $5.8 million starting this year, with a $100,000 increase each Jan. 1 for the duration of the term. The contract includes one-year extensions and raises for reaching certain benchmarks, up to a $450,000 increase for an 11-win season. The 34-year-old Dillingham orchestrated one of the biggest turnarounds in recent college football history, taking the No. 10 Sun Devils from three wins a year ago to the New Year’s Day Peach Bowl against No. 4 Texas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.