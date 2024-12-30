Arise Sir Gareth: Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate gets a knighthood in UK’s New Year Honors list

LONDON (AP) — Former England soccer manager Gareth Southgate has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honors list. Southgate led England to two consecutive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semifinals. The 54-year-old Southgate, who left the role shortly after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, becomes the fourth former England manager to receive a knighthood, after Ramsey, Walter Winterbottom, and Bobby Robson. Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Gerald Davies was also knighted. Nine-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, and Olympic 800-meter gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire or MBE.

