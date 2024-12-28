Argentine women’s soccer players released in Brazil after racist incident

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has released from prison four players from the River Plate women’s soccer team who were arrested for an alleged racial slur during a match. Judge Fernando Oliveira Camargo freed Argentine footballers Candela Díaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cángaro and Milagros Díaz on condition they show up in court in Sao Paulo every month until the case is finished. On Dec. 21, a Brazil Ladies Cup semifinal between River and Brazil’s Grêmio was stopped in the first half after Díaz made apparent monkey gestures to a ball boy. The semifinal never continued and was awarded to Grêmio.

