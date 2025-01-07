Argentine teenager Julio Soler joins Bournemouth as club pushes for best-ever Premier League finish

LONDON (AP) — Argentine teenager Julio Soler has signed for Premier League club Bournemouth as the club pushes for a first-ever qualification for European soccer. Bournemouth says Soler signed “a long-term contract.” The club did not disclose the transfer fee paid to Argentine top-tier club Lanus, although British media reported that it was 6.6 million pounds ($8.3 million). Soler played in all four of Argentina’s games at the 2024 Paris Olympics including the 1-0 loss to France in the quarterfinals. Soler joins Bournemouth with the club seventh in the Premier League standings.

