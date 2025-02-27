Argentina youth star Echeverri joins Man City a year after signing from River Plate

Argentina youth international Claudio Echeverri has completed his permanent move to Manchester City more than a year after signing for the English champion. The 19-year-old Echeverri will add more youthful energy to an ailing City squad which was freshened in the winter transfer window with the arrival of five mostly young players. Echeverri has just been playing in the South American Under-20 Championship where he netted six goals in nine games. He signed for City in January 2024 but was loaned to River Plate for the past year as part of the agreement. City director of football has described Echeverri as “one of the finest talents to emerge from South America in recent years.”

