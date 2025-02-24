Argentina wins the men’s title and New Zealand wins the women’s crown at the Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER (AP) — Argentina held off South Africa to win the men’s title and New Zealand beat Fiji to claim the women’s title Sunday at the Vancouver Sevens, the fourth leg of rugby’s World Sevens Series.

Luciano Gonzalez scored two first-half tries and Tobias Wade scored immediately after the break as Argentina opened a 19-0 lead over South Africa in the men’s final.

South Africa rallied with tries to Quewin Nortje and Siviwe Soyizwape before Gonzalez claimed a late turnover which helped Argentina seal a 19-12 win.

It was Argentina’s fourth successive title in Vancouver and its first win in six finals against South Africa.

“I’m very happy, very proud of my team. All the team, all the staff and all the work we do here to finish on top,” Argentina captain Santiago Mare said. “I don’t know what it is about this city and this stadium but we are very happy to stay here and play rugby here.”

South Africa's Donavan Don celebrates with David Brits after defeating Fiji during a Vancouver Sevens semifinal rugby match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Argentina’s win took it clear atop the season standings with 68 points, ahead of Spain with 64 and Fiji and South Africa with 62. Spain beat Fiji 22-7 in the playoff for third.

New Zealand beat Fiji 41-7 in the women’s final after leading 22-0 at halftime. It was New Zealand’s third consecutive title in Vancouver.

Risi Pouri-Lane and Manaia Nuku scored early tries while Fiji had a player in the sin-bin. Stacey Waaka and Georgia Miller added tries before the break.

Michaela Brake scored the first try of the second half, her 10th of the tournament and her 264th in the World Series, extending her all-time record.

Sesenila Donu scored for Fiji before Maia Davis and Mahina Paul added tries for New Zealand.

“We love coming here to Vancouver. It would be one of our favorite spots,” New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini said. “It’s nice to get the win here again.

“We don’t take our Fijiana sisters lightly and we must congratulate them on reaching a pretty cool Oceania final.”

Olympic champion New Zealand leads the women’s standings with 76 points ahead of Australia with 70 and France with 52.

Australia finished in third place in Vancouver and host Canada beat the United States 27-10 in a seventh-place playoff.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.