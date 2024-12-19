Argentina tops FIFA men’s soccer rankings for second straight year

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer world champion Argentina has finished 2024 as the top-placed men’s team in the FIFA rankings for a second straight year. There are only limited changes in the rankings published Thursday with just 21 international matches taking place since the previous standings were released. Argentina signs off the year in top spot ahead of France, with Spain completing the podium.

