Arenado’s ‘showcase’ for potential trade suitor Yankees: 0 for 3, 2 strikeouts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Nolan Arenado was hoping to showcase himself to a potential suitor, it didn’t quite work out that way. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman made the three-hour, cross-state drive to play in an exhibition game against the Yankees, among the teams that may be open to acquiring him in a trade. He went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. On the trade market because of declining production and a contract that will pay him $74 million over the next three seasons, Arenado said he wanted see friends DJ LeMahieu and Paul Goldschmidt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.