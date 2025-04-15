Arenado and Donovan help the Cardinals beat the Astros 8-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered and Brendan Donovan went 4 for 4, helping Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Monday night.

Arenado also doubled twice and scored two runs in the opener of a three-game series. Donovan extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Gray (3-0) pitched seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one.

The Cardinals have won Gray’s last eight home starts dating to last season.

Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (1-2) was tagged for seven runs — six earned — in four-plus innings. Five of the 10 hits he allowed were doubles.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, April 14, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

Arenado hit a solo drive off Luis Contreras in the eighth. It was his second homer of the season.

The Cardinals broke it open with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Pedro Pagés hit a two-run double to make it 3-0 in the fourth. Nolan Gorman’s sacrifice fly extended the lead to 7-0 in the fifth.

Donovan scored twice and drove in a run. He is batting an NL-high .391.

Houston’s Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer off Roddery Muñoz with two outs in the ninth.

Key moment

Arenado drove in the first run in the fifth. He fouled off four straight offerings in a 10-pitch at-bat before ripping an RBI double to left.

Key stat

Gray set the tone when he retired Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes and Yordan Alvarez in order in the first inning. The Astros’ only hit off Gray through five was catcher Yainer Diaz’s infield single in the second.

Up next

Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (1-1, 2.00 ERA) starts on Tuesday night. Right-hander Erick Fedde (1-1, 4.50 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.