Ar’Darius Washington has been right in the middle of Baltimore’s late-season improvement on defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s defense has a lot more to celebrate after it allowed no points in a 31-2 win over Houston last week. This year has been a breakout of sorts for defensive back Ar’Darius Washington. He’s made nine starts this season and helped stabilize a Ravens secondary that was having all sorts of problems. Washington made a big stop on fourth down against the Texans. He also forced a huge fumble near the goal line in a win over Pittsburgh last month.

