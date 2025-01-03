Ar’Darius Washington has been right in the middle of Baltimore’s late-season improvement on defense

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Desmond King II (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s defense has a lot more to celebrate after it allowed no points in a 31-2 win over Houston last week. This year has been a breakout of sorts for defensive back Ar’Darius Washington. He’s made nine starts this season and helped stabilize a Ravens secondary that was having all sorts of problems. Washington made a big stop on fourth down against the Texans. He also forced a huge fumble near the goal line in a win over Pittsburgh last month.

