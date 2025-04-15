April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day around Major League Baseball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Robinson’s legacy is being celebrated around the major leagues on Tuesday, with the day named for the first Black baseball player of the modern era and marking the 78th anniversary of his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Robinson’s historic achievement preceded President Harry S. Truman’s desegregation of the military in 1948. Robinson served in the Army for two years before his pro baseball career.

He made a cultural impact not only through his success on the field. His character and his belief in nonviolence in the face of harassment by fans and racist attitudes among some of his fellow players won Robinson widespread respect and admiration. After his career ended, Robinson campaigned for civil rights, was active in politics and spoke out about baseball’s lack of minority managers and personnel at MLB headquarters.

“I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me,” he said. “All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

On opening day this year, 6.2% of MLB players were Black, up from 6% in 2024 and the first year-over-year improvement since 2018, according to MLB.com.

What is Jackie Robinson Day?

It’s the day every year that Major League Baseball honors Robinson. His debut on April 15, 1947, ended 80 years of segregation in the sport. It’s celebrated at every major league park hosting games that day. It was first held in 2004.

Who was Jackie Robinson?

Jack Roosevelt Robinson broke baseball’s color line when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers at the relatively advanced age of 28. Until the team signed him, Black players had been relegated to the Negro Leagues since the 1880s.

Born in Georgia, Robinson grew up in Pasadena, California, where his family encountered racism and his brother, Mack, could only find work as a street sweeper after winning a silver medal behind Jesse Owens in the 200 meters at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Robinson participated in football, baseball, basketball and track at Pasadena Junior College and UCLA, where he became a star football player for the Bruins. Robinson’s name and likeness now adorns various sites around Pasadena, including the historic Rose Bowl.

He played 10 years with the Dodgers, earning the Rookie of the Year award in 1947, was a six-time All-Star and became the first Black player to win National League Most Valuable Player award in 1949. He played in six World Series and contributed to the Dodgers’ 1955 championship team. He was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1962, his first year of eligibility. Robinson died at age 53 of a heart attack in 1972. He’s buried at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Why was Robinson in the news recently?

A Department of Defense webpage describing Robinson’s military service was restored last month after it was missing. Pages honoring a Black Medal of Honor winner and Japanese American service members were taken down, which the Pentagon said was a mistake. The Defense Department has been removing online content singling out contributions by women and minority groups, which President Donald Trump’s administration considers to be diversity, equity and inclusion.

Why are all players wearing No. 42?

Robinson wore No. 42 during his playing days with the Dodgers. In 2009, every player, manager and coach began wearing the number to honor Robinson, which can make identifying them confusing. The umpires also wear the number, the only one universally retired by all major league teams.

Why is Jackie Robinson Day on April 15?

The date marks the anniversary of Robinson’s debut in 1947. It was also opening day in baseball that season. He started at first base and went 0 for 3, but reached base on an error and scored the winning run in a 5-3 victory over the Boston Braves in Brooklyn.

