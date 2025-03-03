AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:59 a.m. EST

Luka scores 29 points and LeBron adds 17 in the Lakers’ 2nd straight win over the Clippers, 108-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-102 to win their rivalry matchup for the second time in three days. Luka Doncic had 29 points and nine assists, and LeBron James added 17 points. Rookie Dalton Knecht scored 19 points for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game despite playing without injured starters Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers have won 16 of 19 overall. Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points for the Clippers, who erased most of a late 21-point deficit before falling short in their fifth loss in six games.

Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes suffers apparent serious injury against the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes went down with what appeared to be a serious injury with 1:48 left in New Jersey’s 2-0 loss Sunday night to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes went down hard after a collision with the Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel, who stood next to him and appeared to encourage him. Then Hughes left the ice holding his right arm. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn’t have an update on Hughes.

In-form Atletico Madrid looks to end its Champions League slump against city rival Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid derby takes center stage in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition. Madrid has been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals and eliminating it from the competition the other two times they played in the knockout rounds. The other last-16 matchups include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other. Barcelona will take on Benfica, while Arsenal faces PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge. Feyenoord will face Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will play against Lille.

From roofing to a spring training sensation, Rockies’ Jefry Yan delights with mound celebrations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than a decade after the bat flip became ubiquitous following a big homer in Major League Baseball, Colorado Rockies pitcher Jefry Yan might be at the forefront of a celebration revolution on the mound. The lanky Dominican left-hander has become the talk of spring training in Arizona with his animated celebrations, leaping into the air and nearly doing the splits following a strikeout. The 28-year-old says he comes by the enthusiasm honestly — a celebration of his long journey back to baseball. Yan threw a scoreless inning of relief on Sunday against the Mariners, extending his run of impressive pitching in the Cactus League.

High-altitude Kenyan town Iten adapts as Olympic champions and amateurs flock to rarefied air

ITEN, Kenya (AP) — The sleepy Kenyan town of Iten attracts a wide array of long-distance runners from Olympic champions to amateurs. All are here because Iten lies at about 8,000 feet above sea-level and has produced some of the best long-distance runners in the world. To cater to the ever-growing interest from both professional and amateur athletes, hotels, lodges and short-stay rental apartments continue to spring up around the town. Iten was declared a World Athletics Heritage Landmark in 2019 and proudly calls itself the “Home of Champions.”

No. 10 TCU women go from 1 conference win and tryouts to Big 12 title that fittingly comes at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Those “Underfrogs” from TCU are now outright women’s Big 12 champions. The team that won only one conference game two seasons ago and last year needed open tryouts to fill roster spots after a series of injuries clinched the title Sunday night. The 10th-ranked Horned Frogs won 51-48 at 13-time champion and No. 17 Baylor. The 28-3 Frogs are in their 13th Big 12 season and won a regular-season title for the first time since the Mountain West in 2010. Second-year coach Mark Campbell says it’s surreal taking a Big 12 trophy home to TCU.

Foul! Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome blasts officials after whistle-happy crew calls 53 fouls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once the whistles stopped blowing, Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome cried foul. Upset with an inordinate number of personals called during Cleveland’s 133-129 overtime win against Portland on Sunday, Jerome didn’t hold back in criticizing the officiating crew and zeroed in on referee Natalie Sago. Jerome said Sago was “really bad.” The teams were called for a combined 53 fouls and the Trail Blazers and Cavs shot 70 free throws — 35 apiece — in a game that never found any flow. Jerome will likely draw a fine from the NBA for his postgame remarks. The Cavs overcame an 18-point deficit to improve to 50-10.

March Madness: How to watch and what to watch for in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The countdown to March Madness is on. The beloved annual tradition that is the NCAA Tournament will begin in just a few weeks. Tens of thousands will fill out those brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect after the matchups are set on Selection Sunday, which this year is March 16. Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida are among the favorites for the men at this point. Get ready: The tournament tips off with the First Four on March 18 and the first round begins March 20.

March Madness: How to watch the women’s NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

Women’s basketball has not slowed down at all this season as March Madness arrives. A year ago, the women’s NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men’s title game for the first time. The question was whether some fans would step away as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other standouts headed to the WNBA. Instead, the women’s game has featured a compelling bunch of stars all over again. And so far, four teams have held the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25, making the tournament winner anyone’s guess.

Topps’ debut patch cards have become a sought-after collectible for some young major leaguers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Topps’ debut patch cards, which are autographed and contain a patch from the player’s jersey for his debut, have become popular with major leaguers and longtime collectors. The patches are even part of this year’s MLB The Show video game. The hype was ramped up by the pursuit of Paul Skenes’ card after it was released in November. Joey Loperfido, an outfielder who made his major league debut last year, wrote “DM me” on the back of his card and offered an invitation to Thanksgiving in exchange for the memento — and got it back. White Sox reliever Cam Booser called the card “a resemblance of a lifetime of work right in front of your eyes.”

