AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:54 a.m. EST

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — The history of the Skating Club of Boston is the history of American figure skating. In good times and in bad. For more than a century, the club has launched the careers of some of skating’s biggest stars. And when sorrow hits the skating world, the Boston club feels the pain, as well. Six members of the club were killed on Wednesday night when the plane bringing them back from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter. Even as skaters and their families mourned, news came that alumnus Dick Button had died at the age of 95.

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at age 95. Button’s son, Edward, says he died Thursday and did not provide a cause. Button won two Olympic gold medals and was the most accomplished men’s figure skater in history. He also was the voice of his sport and one of its greatest innovators. He promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics. His impact on his sport began in the 1940s and lasted until his death.

Jalen Hurts is a prolific winner but the ultimate victory awaits

Jalen Hurts flashed a rare smile when Nick Sirianni screamed on the podium after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship game: “All he does is win.” Hurts has been criticized throughout his football career but numbers don’t lie and Sirianni is right. Hurts is a winner. He’s 89-27 as a starting quarterback in college and the NFL. All he’s missing is a Super Bowl ring. Hurts has another chance to get one when the Eagles face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Saquon Barkley could be latest in line of free agents who helped deliver Super Bowl titles

The offseason addition of Saquon Barkley helped elevate a sluggish offense for the Philadelphia Eagles and lead the team to a Super Bowl. While building teams through the draft is still the most desirable avenue for success in the NFL, free agent additions have played a major role for several Super Bowl teams since unrestricted free agency came to the NFL in 1993. If Barkley can help deliver a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, he will join a list of free agent stars from Reggie White to Tom Brady who helped their teams win Super Bowl titles.

NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker’s behavior

BALTIMORE (AP) — An NFL spokesman says the league will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and management from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

Young and Booker among those with reactions after not getting selected for NBA All-Star Game

Atlanta guard Trae Young doesn’t view not getting picked for the All-Star Game as getting snubbed. He has a new word. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” he wrote on social media. Young, the NBA’s assist leader this season and a three-time All-Star selection, obviously wasn’t pleased about not getting picked for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco. The league’s coaches pick the reserves for the game, their selections getting revealed on Thursday. And a few notables didn’t make the cut, including Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Victor Wembanyama is an All-Star, 1 of 6 1st-time selections

NBA coaches are obviously convinced: Victor Wembanyama is one of the league’s very best players. The San Antonio star and reigning rookie of the year is an All-Star for the first time, one of the 14 players announced Thursday night as members of the reserve pool for the Feb. 16 event in San Francisco. Wembanyama becomes only the fourth Spurs player to make the All-Star Game in his first or second season. The others were Alvin Robertson in 1986, David Robinson in both 1990 and 1991, and Tim Duncan in 1998.

Bronny James plays the whole 4th quarter — with plenty of ups and downs — in Lakers’ blowout win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bronny James scored a career-high five points while playing the whole fourth quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 134-96 win at Washington. He shot only 1 of 6 from the field, but he made a driving layup while being fouled and converted the free throw for a three-point play. James’ night also included an air ball from 3-point range, two rebounds, two assists and two fouls. He came up with a steal and made a nice long pass to Dalton Knecht for a dunk. After his lone field goal, James drove to the basket again and lobbed an alley-oop to Christian Koloko for a dunk.

Take it from locals: Super experience in New Orleans entails more than just the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans chef Susan Spicer has been a regular contributor to the Taste of the NFL charity event at Super Bowl host cities around the country and is doing so in her hometown again this year. But those who wish to dine in the spot where Spicer does most of her cooking will have to venture outside New Orleans’ city center to Rosedale Restaurant in the Lakeview neighborhood. Spicer long worked in fine-dining in the French Quarter and downtown. She’d never advise Super Bowl visitors to eschew the renowned attractions in those areas. But experiencing New Orleans like a local can mean exploring neighborhoods with names like Uptown, Mid-City, Old Metairie, the Marigny, the Bywater and Bucktown.

McIlroy and Lowry come up aces, Scheffler back with a 67 and Henley takes Pebble Beach lead

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler looked every bit like the No. 1 player in the world even if he didn’t make a hole-in-one during the exciting start to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler opened with a 67 in his first tournament of the year since puncturing his right hand over Christmas making ravioli. The thrills belonged to Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. They each made a hole-in-one on different courses and each shot 66. The lead belonged to Russell Henley. He shot 64 at Spyglass Hill on what might be the last day of dry weather. Jordan Spieth shot 70 in his return from wrist surgery.

