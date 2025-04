AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:54 a.m. EDT

Future of the “tush push” comes down to a vote by NFL owners

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The future of the “tush push” should be decided on Tuesday following debates about the safety of a play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another. NFL owners are set to vote on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play along with other potential rules changes, including playoff seeding and kickoffs. Even though the league has said there haven’t been any injuries reported as a result of the “tush push,” the potential risk involved in Philadelphia’s version of the quarterback sneak has sparked intense discussions.

Trump tariffs and statehood comments about Canada stir loyalty debate about NHL great Wayne Gretzky

BRANTFORD, Ontario (AP) — In Wayne Gretzky’s hometown of Brantford, Ontario, and across Canada, the Great One’s loyalty and legacy are being questioned at a time the nation’s independence is being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The debate was stirred by Gretzky’s ties to Trump, and further heightened by his silence in the wake of a growing trade dispute and the president’s talk of turning Canada into a 51st state. Gretzky still has many supporters, while others who have known him have changed their views in feeling betrayed by the hockey icon.

US-Canada-Mexico joint World Cup goes from unity to acrimony thanks to tariffs and ’51st state’ talk

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the United States prepares to welcome the world for FIFA’s Club World Cup this June, golf’s Ryder Cup in September, the World Cup next year and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the question becomes: Will the world want to come? And will the world be able to? President Donald Trump’s tariff wars with neighbors Canada and Mexico and other countries, as well as other current geopolitical fissures, set a backdrop for the soccer showcase being jointly hosted by the three North American neighbors. But it’s hard to know exactly how the organization and coordination, fans’ travel plans and more for the 2026 World Cup will be altered.

College coaches see a game shifting beneath piles of NIL cash as March Madness arrives

Coach after coach, from Miami’s Jim Larrañaga to Virginia’s Tony Bennett to Villanova’s Jay Wright, have walked away from college basketball, saying it no longer holds the appeal it once did. With the Final Four approaching, The Associated Press asked coaches a simple question: Do you still like your job? Most said they did, but expressed concerns. Tom Izzo of Michigan State called the transfer portal a “urinal.” Cori Close says her UCLA women will have resources but wonders if they’re learning the right lessons. And Leonard Hamilton, who recently stepped down from Florida State, asks if anyone out there thinks about academics anymore.

In recruiting battle, lawmakers weigh whether to give college athletes a tax break on NIL earnings

CHICAGO (AP) — At least four states are considering giving college athletes tax breaks on endorsement income. The hope is to give athletes a reason to stay in states that tax income as they earn money from the use of their name, image or likeness. Lawmakers in Illinois, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana are considering various measures. They believe in-state schools are at a recruiting disadvantage against schools in Florida, Tennessee and Texas, which do not have state income taxes. The measures could face pushback from other students who make NIL money, including social media influencers, actors and musicians.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn’t rule out trading Kirk Cousins but intends to keep him as backup

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons he wants to be a starter and coach Raheem Morris didn’t rule out a trade while reiterating the team intends to keep him as the backup to Michael Penix Jr. Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed, lost his job after struggling in his return from a torn Achilles tendon. Penix started the final three games, going 1-2, and Atlanta finished 8-9 following a 6-3 start. The 36-year-old Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns with a career-high 16 interceptions.

Betting favorite UConn joins 3 top seeds in South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in women’s Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The women’s Final Four is full of star players, top seeds and historic programs. There will be no Cinderellas in Tampa, Florida, this week with No. 1 seeds South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in the national semifinals. They are joined by the betting favorite to win it all, second-seeded UConn, which has been playing the best of any team over the past month and knocked off a top-seeded Southern California team that was missing its best player. Coach Dawn Staley and the defending champion Gamecocks are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. UConn has been there a record 24 times.

As the Celtics near NBA record for 3s in a season, a look inside the numbers from beyond the arc

The Boston Celtics almost certainly will connect on a history-making 3-pointer sometime this week. It’s likely to happen Wednesday against the Miami Heat. If not, then it’ll be Friday against the Phoenix Suns. It’s coming. It’s inevitable. This year’s Celtics will go into the playoffs having set league records for 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted in a season. Everybody knows the Celtics shoot a ton of 3-pointers; they have taken at least 50 3s in a game 36 times this season — and they’re a whopping 29-7 in those games. This has been a talking point in the league for years. How many are too many? The Celtics don’t care.

Paige Bueckers carries UConn to record 24th women’s Final Four with 78-64 win over USC

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paige Bueckers carried UConn to its record 24th Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, scoring 31 points Monday night in a 78-64 victory over Southern California, which couldn’t overcome the loss of injured star JuJu Watkins. UConn heads to Tampa, Florida, to face overall No. 1 seed UCLA on Friday. Freshman Sarah Strong added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the second-seeded Huskies, who have won a record 11 NCAA titles, all under coach Geno Auriemma. Their most recent championship was in 2016, the last of a run of four straight. Rayah Marshall scored 23 points for top-seeded USC.

Braves’ Jurickson Profar gets 80-game PED ban, calls it ‘most difficult day’ of his career

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games without pay for performance-enhancing drug use. Major League Baseball announced that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG). The suspension of Profar is effective immediately. Barring postponed games, Profar would be eligible to return June 29 against Philadelphia and would lose $5,806,440 of his $12 million salary. He is also ineligible for the postseason. Profar apologized in a statement and said he would never knowingly take a banned substance. He calls it “the most difficult day” of his career. Profar was an All-Star last season with San Diego.

