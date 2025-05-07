AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:52 p.m. EDT

Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics after coming from 20 down again to win 91-90

BOSTON (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter before making his second straight game-clinching steal, and the New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit again to beat the Boston Celtics 91-90 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jalen Brunson scored 17 points for New York and made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left for a 91-90 lead. Jayson Tatum then couldn’t get to the rim and Bridges moved in to bat the ball away and recover it. Josh Hart had 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, who will host Game 3 on Saturday.

Warriors sideline Curry for at least a week with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in flux

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are planning to play without Stephen Curry for at least the next three games of their second-round series against Minnesota. An MRI on Wednesday confirmed a mild strain of the star guard’s left hamstring. The Warriors said Curry would be sidelined at least a week after the injury forced him out early in the second quarter of the Game 1 win. He had 13 points in 13 minutes to help Golden State take home-court advantage away from the Timberwolves. Game 2 is Thursday. The earliest return for Curry appears to be Game 5 on May 14.

NCAA settlement plan for roster limits gets do-over to save players who lost spots on teams

Attorneys handling the $2.8 billion NCAA settlement are proposing a massive do-over when it comes to roster limits. They want schools to offer athletes who lost their spots a chance to be on teams without counting against the new caps for as long as they have eligibility. Those players can be invited back to compete for roster spots or go to new schools. The proposal would also give this exemption to high school recruits who were promised spots that were later rescinded and would last for as long as those players are eligible in college.

The Steelers move on from George Pickens by trading mercurial receiver to Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of patience with wide receiver George Pickens. The team has agreed on a trade that sends the talented but mercurial 24-year-old to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers will get a third-round pick in the 2026 draft and a fifth-rounder in 2027. The Cowboys get a sixth-round choice in two years. Pickens has spent his first three seasons in the NFL being equal parts productive and petulant, mixing highlight-reel catches with bouts of immaturity along the way. Pickens joins a Cowboys offense that could use another downfield threat to pair with star CeeDee Lamb.

Sans superstars, PSG reaches Champions League final and will face Inter Milan for elusive title

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain weathered one attack after another and showed remarkable adaptability to hold off and defeat an inspired Arsenal 2-1 to reach the Champions League final. Deprived of the ball possession it usually enjoys, PSG looked shaky early on but found answers by relying on counter-attacks and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to advance 3-1 on aggregate. PSG reached the final of Europe’s elite tournament for just the second time in club history — it was runner-up five years ago — and did so in the first season following superstar Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid. The French club will try again for its first Champions League title when it faces Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

The NHL team in Salt Lake City is now known as the Utah Mammoth. Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith unveiled the franchise’s permanent name Wednesday after more than a year of fan input and voting. Mammoth replaces the inaugural season placeholder name Utah Hockey Club, which was also one of the three finalists, along with Outlaws. Yeti was taken out of consideration when the cooler company bearing that name could not come to a copyright agreement with Utah ownership. The Mammoth are maintaining the same black, light blue and white color scheme and the road jerseys with UTAH diagonally down the front.

Lawsuit accuses former Los Angeles Lakers star Byron Scott of sexually assaulting teen girl in 1987

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman is suing former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott, accusing him of sexually assaulting her during a team event at a high school in 1987, when he was 26 and she was 15. The lawsuit was first filed in December 2022 and amended May 1. The amended complaint names Scott publicly for the first time and accuses him of sexual battery and false imprisonment. It says the alleged victim was attending summer classes when she was assaulted by Scott in a janitor’s closet. Scott said through an attorney Wednesday that he doesn’t deny that sexual contact occurred, but maintains he thought she was of legal age.

‘Hands tied’: Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for non-revenue sports

Pending approval, the $2.8 billion House settlement will allow schools to share revenue with athletes directly for use of their name, image and likeness. That could secure generational wealth for some but not others, and replacing scholarship caps with roster limitations is expected to leave walk-ons, partial scholarship earners, non-revenue sport athletes and high school recruits at risk. There are deep concerns about the potential impact on sports that feed the U.S. Olympic teams. Some athletes say they have little knowledge of what’s happening now, much less what’s ahead.

Florida’s Dijon Johnson charged by police with possession of a gun, synthetic marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police have charged Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson with two felonies, including possession of a firearm, and misdemeanors after his arrest over the weekend while driving a car in Tampa. Police said they pulled over the car Friday for surpassing a stop signal. Officers smelled marijuana and said Johnson was argumentative during the traffic stop, refusing to exit the car, according to the criminal report. The report stated a black Glock 19 loaded with 17 rounds in a magazine was found in the car. Attorney Tim Taylor says Johnson has filed written pleas of not guilty to all charges.

Jaguars release WR Gabe Davis, moving on 14 months after signing him to a $39M contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Gabe Davis nearly 14 months after signing him to a three-year, $39 million contract. The Jaguars designated it as a post-June 1 cut, meaning it will only cost them $5.7 million against the salary cap in 2025. Jacksonville’s new decision makers thought it would be better to take on dead money than have Davis on the roster as a fourth or fifth receiver. The 26-year-old Davis also had been recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee sustained in mid-November. He became expendable once the Jaguars traded up to draft Travis Hunter and pair him with Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

