AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:49 a.m. EDT

Finally back in Eastern Conference finals, Knicks face Pacers team that eliminated them last year

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks nearly ended their lengthy Eastern Conference finals drought last year, only to lose on their home floor to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round. With two new starters and much better health, the Knicks finally made it this season for the first time in 25 years. The opponent will be those same Pacers, who return to Madison Square Garden for a series that begins Wednesday night. The Knicks got there by routing the Boston Celtics 119-81 on Friday night in Game 6.

PGA Championship gets storms and a late start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship is going to threesomes for the third round because of weather. It was a stop-and-start morning at Quail Hollow. Storms caused the warm-up session to be halted for 17 minutes. And right when Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were close to teeing off, play was stopped again. The PGA of America is going to a two-tee start with the last group going off shortly before 2 p.m. There should be no trouble finishing given the forecast. Jhonattan Vegas has a two-shot lead. Scottie Scheffler is among those only three shots behind.

Report: McIlroy’s driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — XM Sirius PGA Tour Radio is reporting Rory McIlroy’s driver was deemed to be nonconforming at the PGA Championship. The report says he learned this before the start of the major. McIlroy made the cut on the number Friday at Quail Hollow after a 69. He has declined to speak to the media for two days in a row. The USGA confirms only that it did driving testing at Quail Hollow this week for the PGA Championship. The USGA often tests clubs at U.S. majors and PGA Tour events it is asked. It says the results are confidential.

Auston Matthews breaks through, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 2-0 to force Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews got his first goal of the series to break a scoreless tie in the third period, Joseph Woll stopped 22 shots, and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept their season alive by beating the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday night. Max Pacioretty added an insurance goal for the Leafs, who improved to 4-2 when facing elimination since the start of the 2023 playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 15 shots for the Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions who oddly are only 8-7 in potential closeout games over the last three postseasons.

Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness. But recent trends show it won’t be easy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism is the horse to beat in the Preakness Stakes after leading off the Triple Crown with a second-place finish to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is not running on Saturday after his owners and trainer decided to skip it for extra rest and aim for the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Michael McCarthy’s Journalism was the 8-5 morning line favorite on Friday in the field of nine horses. Bob Baffert has won the middle leg of the Triple Crown a record eight times and would make it nine if Goal Oriented gets the job done from the inside No. 1 post.

Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in doubt, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has a strained left hamstring and his availability is in doubt for Game 7 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday night because the extent of the injury has not yet been announced. Gordon clutched his hamstring late in Denver’s 119-107 win over the Thunder on Thursday to tie up their second-round series. The winner advances to the Western Conference finals, where they will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Timberwolves return to Western Conference finals, driven as ever to win for revered Conley

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An exhausted Anthony Edwards made a point to promise a return to the Western Conference finals when the Minnesota Timberwolves were ousted from the NBA playoffs last year. He was particularly talking to Mike Conley. Nobody with the Wolves is more revered than the 37-year-old point guard. There isn’t anyone they want more to win for this time than him. He’s never reached the NBA Finals. The Wolves eliminated Golden State in the second round with a significant contribution from Conley. He played tight defense on Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield and had 16 points in the elimination game on Wednesday.

Brock Purdy agrees to 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $265 million with the San Francisco 49ers, going from the NFL’s biggest bargain to one of the league’s highest paid players. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the sides reached agreement on the contract that includes $181 million in total guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal yet. NFL Network first reported the deal. Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons but now will be one of the highest paid QBs in the game.

Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans rose to their feet for Juan Soto’s Yankee Stadium return in a rare standing jeer, and he responded by taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd and touching it against his heart. Having spurned the Yankees’ riches for the Mets’ even greater fortunes, he was the center of attention back in the Bronx, wearing bright orange wristbands that could be spotted from the farthest seats during a 6-2 loss to the Yankees. After helping the Yankees reach the World Series in his only season in pinstripes, Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down a $760 million, 16-year offer from the Yankees.

White Sox to unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a graphic installation on Monday that honors Pope Leo XIV. Robert Prevost became the first pope from the U.S. in the history of the Catholic Church when he was elected on May 8. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, is a White Sox fan, according to his brother, John. The graphic installation at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox beat the Astros 5-3 on their way to a four-game sweep for the title.

