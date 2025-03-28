AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:48 a.m. EDT

MLB’s opening day: Bearded era begins with a win for the Yankees; Ohtani goes deep for the Dodgers

The New York Yankees showed they can still win with a little scruff on their chins while Baltimore’s Tyler O’Neill might be the best player on Earth during the first game of the season. And to no one’s surprise, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani delivered more big hits as Major League Baseball celebrated its domestic opening day with 14 games on Thursday. They were just a few of the highlights as the sport began its six-month regular season.

JuJu Watkins’ season-ending knee injury leaves a ‘big void’ in women’s NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dawn Staley sent JuJu Watkins a text as soon as she saw the star Southern California sophomore suffer a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. The South Carolina coach said it was tough to see Watkins writhing on the court in pain because of how beloved she is. Watkins, the dominant USC guard and Associated Press All-America first-teamer, will likely miss significant time, leaving the women’s basketball world without one of its most transcendent stars. Staley said there is a “big void” with Watkins not being a part of the women’s tourney.

Texas Tech rallies from 16 points down to beat Arkansas 85-83 in first OT game in March Madness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Darrion Williams scored to break a tie with 7.3 seconds left in overtime after tying the game with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to lead Texas Tech to an 85-83 win over Arkansas and a spot in the Elite Eight. The first overtime game of March Madness came thanks to a furious comeback by the third-seeded Red Raiders from 16 points down midway through the second half against coach John Calipari’s 10th-seeded Razorbacks. Texas Tech advanced to play top-seeded Florida in the West Regional final on Saturday.

Led by Mark Sears, Alabama breaks the record for 3-pointers in a March Madness game with 25

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Led by Mark Sears, Alabama broke the 35-year-old record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game, making 25 in a 113-88 victory over BYU in an East Region semifinal. Sears finished 10 for 16 from 3 to help the Crimson Tide knock Loyola Marymount’s high-octane 1990 team out of the top spot. Sears fell one short of the individual record set by Loyola Marymount’s Jeff Fryer in a memorable 149-115 second-round win over Michigan. Alabama also broke a week-old record for 3-point attempts in March Madness with 51. Texas Tech shot 46 last week in a first-round win over UNC-Wilmington.

Giddey’s halfcourt shot gives Bulls a buzzer-beating win, a night after the Lakers had their own

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey thought the ball was going in as soon as his buzzer-beating halfcourt heave left his fingertips. It did just that, capping what might be the wildest finish in the NBA this season and gave the surging Chicago Bulls a 119-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. While Giddey says it was a “special moment,” the Lakers were reeling after a gut-wrenching loss. They led by 13 midway through the fourth quarter and appeared to be in good shape up 115-110 after Austin Reaves made two free throws with 12.6 seconds remaining, only to lose for the eighth time in 12 games. They have a day to shake it off before closing out a four-game trip at Memphis.

Flagg flies in March Madness and Duke wins 100-93 over Arizona to reach the Elite Eight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Duke stud Cooper Flagg put on a skills clinic and overcame an onslaught from Arizona and Caleb Love, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 100-93 NCAA Tournament victory that pulled the Blue Devils within one win of the Final Four. Flagg, long over the balky ankle that sidelined him earlier this month, did enough to prevent Love from ruining another Blue Devils season. Love finished with 35 points, including a streak of 15 straight for his Wildcats during a ferocious second-half run that cut a 19-point deficit to five, but it’s the top-seeded Blue Devils moving to the Elite Eight to play Alabama on Saturday.

Auburn’s Pearl says his March Madness call for hostage release was about ‘survival,’ not politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he wasn’t mixing politics with sports last week when he called for the release of an American hostage in Gaza. Pearl says his comment was about “survival” when he called for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. No. 1 seed Auburn will play No. 6 seed Michigan in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal on Friday night. Auburn is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Auburn players Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome say they support Pearl’s right to speak out.

Don’t write off future Cinderellas just because it’s an all-power conference Sweet 16, coaches say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly every year there’s at least one lovable underdog that rises from obscurity in the NCAA Tournament to capture the hearts of basketball fans and bust their brackets. Not this year. All 16 regional semifinalists are from power conferences for the first time since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The popular theory is that the transfer portal has led to a concentration of the best players at the big schools paying the most NIL money and, soon, the most through revenue sharing. Coaches say don’t write off future Cinderellas because there is so much talent.

Ovechkin leads entire Capitals team in tribute to Wild’s Fleury with special postgame handshake line

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin initiated a memorable moment on the ice in Minnesota even though he went scoreless for Washington in a 4-2 loss. Ovechkin hustled over toward the tunnel behind the bench after the horn sounded to make sure all of the Capitals came back on the ice to shake hands with retiring Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Ovechkin was the first to greet Fleury at mid-ice as they shared a hug and a laugh. Fleury is in his 21st and assuredly final season in the NHL. Ovechkin had 28 goals in 47 games against Fleury for his most against any goalie.

Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series victory with Ice Cube and Kirk Gibson at home opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a new season but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still celebrating their 2024 World Series championship. Rapper Ice Cube rolled up to their dugout in a vintage blue convertible with the Commissioner’s Trophy in the front passenger seat. Magic Johnson carried the prize to home plate as fans roared before the Dodgers’ home opener against the Detroit Tigers. Kirk Gibson, a hero of the 1988 World Series, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman. Some of the team’s owners hoisted a blue-and-white flag in center field marking the franchise’s latest championship.

