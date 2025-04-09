AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:44 a.m. EDT

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dead after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic where he was attending a merengue concert. Dotel pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a world championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 51. Dotel signed with the New York Mets in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in 1999. He turned into a reliable and at times dominant reliever while appearing in 758 games from 1999-2013.

Nuggets fire coach Malone and won’t extend GM Booth in stunning move as postseason looms

Michael Malone, who coached the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023 and has led the team to eight consecutive winning seasons, was fired in a stunning move that comes with less than a week in the regular season. General manager Calvin Booth is also out. His contract won’t be renewed. The Nuggets said David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season. They are 47-32 this season with three games left but have dropped four consecutive games and are in a logjam of teams fighting for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells breaks his wrist after hard landing sends rookie to the hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Memphis starting guard Jaylen Wells broke his right wrist on a hard fall on his arm and head from a midair collision at the end of a fast-break dunk during a victory over Charlotte. The injury likely ends the rookie’s season right before the Grizzlies go into the playoffs. Wells was down for eight minutes before being lifted by medical personnel onto a stretcher with his head strapped in to restrict motion and taken to a hospital. Wells was at the rim when he was inadvertently undercut from behind. The contact caused Wells to lose his balance in the air.

After 2 years in an Argentine prison, former Masters champ Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National, walking the fairways at the Masters six years after his last appearance and less than two after he was paroled from an Argentine prison. The former U.S. Open and Masters champion was accused in 2021 of making threats against a former partner, and pleaded guilty the following year when another ex-girlfriend came forward with similar accusations. Cabrera was sentenced to three years and 10 months but parole in August 2023. He was allowed back on the PGA Tour Champions and won just last weekend, sending him to Augusta with feelings of both hope and gratitude.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are back in the fold at the Masters. It’s a rare occasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are getting a rare chance to compete against all the best players. That’s where the world of golf is at the moment with the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf unable to come to any kind of agreement. The Masters is the first time in nine months Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are playing for a major prize against Rahm and DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Rahm says it doesn’t make the Masters any more special. DeChambeau says his dream hasn’t changed. He wants to win a Masters green jacket.

How Declan Rice defied Arsenal’s set-piece coach to score sensational free kicks

It seems like Arsenal’s set-piece coach cannot take credit for Declan Rice’s two amazing free kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Rice bent one free kick around a defensive wall to put Arsenal in front and then whipped another into the top corner to set up a 3-0 win over Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The England international says it might never have happened had he listened to Nicolas Jover, the man credited with turning Arsenal into set-piece kings this season. Rice says the coach had signalled to cross the ball before he scored the first goal direct from a free kick.

Canucks make NHL history with 3 goals in last minute of regulation, beat Stars 6-5 in OT

DALLAS (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood set an NHL record three weeks ago by accumulating the most hits in a season. He helped the Vancouver Cancuks made history on Tuesday night with a big comeback in the final minute of regulation. Sherwood scored with 1:16 left in overtime after the Canucks became the first NHL team to score three times in the final minute of regulation – all 6-on-5 scores – as Vancouver rallied to stun the Dallas Stars 6-5.

Timberwolves watch their playoff position tumble after blowing huge lead in 4th quarter

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regular-season defeats don’t get much more brutal than the one the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered Tuesday. The wide-open nature of the Western Conference playoff race doesn’t give them much time to stew over what went wrong. Minnesota blew a 24-point lead by getting outscored 39-8 in the final 10 minutes of a stunning 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped a five-game winning streak. The Timberwolves started the game in a four-way tie for fifth place in the West. They’re now alone in eighth place.

Agreement in works to settle Northwestern hazing lawsuits that led to football coach’s firing

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football players are finalizing an agreement with the school to settle lawsuits alleging hazing and abuse on the team that led to longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing. The private university in suburban Chicago has been reeling from the scandal that engulfed the athletic department. Former football players filed the first lawsuits in 2023, alleging sexual abuse and racial discrimination on the team. Details of the proposed settlement weren’t made public this week. Court documents say those are being finalized. Fitzgerald has filed his own lawsuit against the school. His attorneys say there is no evidence he was aware of hazing.

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to “reach those who feel alone.” Duran said that he tried to kill himself after struggling early in his baseball career. In a statement released through the team on Tuesday, Duran said: “Talking about this wasn’t easy, but it felt important.” Duran said he was hard on himself after shuttling back and forth to the minors in his first two seasons. He described an attempt at suicide in the Netflix series “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.”

