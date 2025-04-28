AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:42 a.m. EDT

Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city on the site of the old RFK Stadium. Further details on timing and funding are expected later Monday. Commanders ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997.

Penguins split with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Sullivan’s nearly decade-long tenure running the Pittsburgh Penguins is over. The team announced Monday that it was parting ways with the two-time Stanley Cup winning coach just over a week after the Penguins missed out on the playoffs for a third straight season. Sullivan’s 409 wins with Pittsburgh are a franchise record. He led the Penguins to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017 and had two more years left on his contract. Sullivan said recently that he wanted to remain with the club as it tries to retool around future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. Instead, general manager Kyle Dubas said “we felt it was the best course forward for all involved” to move on.

Falcons say defensive coordinator Ulbrich’s son was responsible for prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons say defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible for a prank call made to NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders. The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich “unintentionally” found Sanders’ phone number on an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and later made the prank call. The Falcons say Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank call until after the fact. Jax Ulbrich posted a public apology on social media. Sanders, a standout quarterback from Colorado, was perhaps the draft’s biggest story as he had to wait until the fifth round before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He received the prank call while waiting.

Cleveland fan ejected for heckling Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who revealed suicide attempt

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarren Duran has received plenty of support from his Boston Red Sox teammates and others outside baseball since he revealed in a Netflix documentary that he attempted suicide three years ago. His openness has also exposed him to hecklers, though. Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. Moments later, the fan was removed from the stadium by security. After the game, the Guardians released a statement apologizing to the Red Sox and Duran.

Bucks’ Lillard leaves Game 4 of Pacers series with injury to his lower left leg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard left Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers after injuring his lower left leg in the first quarter. The seven-time all-NBA guard was helped off the court and into the locker room Sunday night. The Bucks announced he won’t return to the game. The preliminary examination of Lillard indicated a possible Achilles tendon injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Lillard missed the Bucks’ last 14 regular-season games and the first game of this series while dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Tennis matches at Madrid Open suspended due to major power outage

MADRID (AP) — Play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament has been suspended Monday due to a major power outage reported in Spain and Portugal. The ATP Tour says that two singles matches and one doubles match were underway when power was lost at 12:34 p.m. local time. It adds that “the cut is preventing the use of electronic line calling systems and also left a spider cam dangling over the court inside Manolo Santana Stadium.” Grigor Dimitrov was leading Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4 inside the main stadium when play was stopped. There were also women’s matches scheduled.

Timberwolves push Lakers to edge of elimination with 116-113 comeback win behind Edwards’ 43 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing inbounds pass from LeBron James in a rally by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that put them up 3-1 in the series. Anthony Edwards had 43 points to lead Minnesota in scoring for the first time in this edition of the NBA playoffs. He drew a foul on James during a drive to the lane with 10 seconds left and hit both free throws. McDaniels rebounded the tying 3-point attempt by Austin Reaves at the buzzer.

Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United. Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club. Liverpool only needed a point to be crowned champion and a packed Anfield expected nothing less than to see the job get done on home turf.

NBA acknowledges a foul that wasn’t called at end of Pistons-Knicks game

The NBA acknowledged shortly after the game ended that referees missed Detroit’s Tim Hardaway Jr. getting fouled by New York’s Josh Hart on the final play of the Pistons’ Game 4 matchup against the Knicks. It was a critical missed call: Detroit lost the game by a single point, 94-93. Hardaway’s 3-point shot officially came with 0.3 seconds remaining. Had the foul been called, he would have gone to the foul line for three free throws that could have given Detroit the lead.

Tatum and Brown pace Celtics past Magic 107-98 to take a 3-1 series lead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Boston Celtics took a 3-1 lead in their NBA playoff series with a 107-98 win over the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 31 points. Kristaps Porzingis’ 19 points for the Celtics included a dunk of his own missed layup that put Boston ahead for good with 3:58 left. Game 5 of the best-of-7 first-round series will be played Tuesday night in Boston.

