AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:41 p.m. EDT

Michigan State’s 2nd-half rally sends Spartans past Ole Miss 73-70 as Izzo wins again in Sweet 16

ATLANTA (AP) — Jace Richardson scored 24 points and Michigan State surged past Mississippi in the second half for a 73-70 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Ole Miss was denied in its bid for its first Elite Eight appearance despite leading by 10 points in the first half and by nine in the second half. Michigan State, the South Region’s No. 2 seed, rallied to keep alive coach Tom Izzo’s bid for his ninth Final Four and second national championship. The Spartans will play the winner of Friday night’s Michigan-Auburn game in Sunday’s Elite Eight.

Memphis Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins, franchise’s winningest coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach Taylor Jenkins with the team struggling down the stretch and at risk of losing home-court advantage for the postseason. Still sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies decided Friday to dump Jenkins anyway without immediately announcing an interim coach. Jenkins led the Grizzlies for six seasons. He was let go with the team on the verge of playing three home games in a four-day span. That starts a stretch where eight of Memphis’ final nine opponents are either playoff clubs or contending for a play-in spot.

Deion Sanders’ contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons. The school said the extension increases Sanders’ yearly base salary to $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders’ existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State. Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

Juan Soto slugs first homer for New York Mets against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit his first home run with the New York Mets, connecting in the third inning against the Houston Astros. With two out and no one on, Soto drove a 1-2 pitch from Hunter Brown deep to right to give New York a 3-0 lead. The 26-year-old Soto watched the ball as it sailed into the outfield and then slowly started walking toward first base before lightly flipping his bat. The homer traveled 390 feet. The slugger signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract as a free agent in December.

A look inside the Tampa Bay Rays’ 120-hour makeover of the Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Left homeless after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof on Oct. 9, the Tampa Bay Rays began their season as renters at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training headquarters for the Yankees, playing the Colorado Rockies in the final major league opener. The Rays replaced more than 3,000 images in the 11,000-capacity ballpark during a 120-hour makeover after the Yankees’ final home spring training game ended Sunday at 3:33 p.m. By the time of Friday’s first pitch shortly after 4 p.m., banners spelling “R-A-Y-S” covered the “Y-A-N-K-E-E-S” signs above the first- and third-base stands.

Brazil fires coach Dorival Júnior after worst defeat in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team. Júnior’s sacking on Friday comes three days after a 4-1 defeat at Argentina, Brazil’s worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier. His replacement has yet to be picked. Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Scottie Scheffler ties record with 62 for the lead in the Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Scottie Scheffler opened with two straight birdies and was on his way Friday in the Houston Open, tying the Memorial Park record with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead when the second round was halted by darkness after a two-hour storm delay Friday. It was the most complete round of the year for Scheffler, who missed the first month of the season recovering from a glass puncture in his right palm that required minor surgery. Scheffler also shot 62 in 2021 at Memorial Park. He shares the course record with Tony Finau, who shot 62 in 2022 and 2024. Scheffler was at 11-under 129. He led by one shot over Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who shot a 65.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma says super regional format for women’s March Madness ‘ruined the game’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma has complained about the women’s NCAA Tournament format that once again has sent the Huskies across the country. And possibly back again. UConn is playing in the Spokane Region, facing Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. If the Huskies can win the region, they’ll travel across the country to Tampa, Florida, for the Final Four. It’s the third season that the four women’s regionals have been consolidated into two sites. This year, games are being played in Spokane and Birmingham, Alabama. Auriemma says he knows who came up with the super regional format that he says “ruined the game.”

MiLaysia Fulwiley responds to tongue-lashing by coach and leads South Carolina into the Elite Eight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dawn Staley has seen a lot of growth in South Carolina star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley over the last few months. The Gamecocks coach wasn’t happy with the way the sophomore was playing on either end of the court on Friday, so she lit into her in the third quarter. In the past, Staley knows Fulwiley couldn’t have handled the criticism. This time, she listened to her coach and elevated her game. Fulwiley scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half, including a couple of dazzling plays to help the top-seeded Gamecocks beat fourth-seeded Maryland 71-67 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh by 3 years taking him through the 2028 season

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh’s contract by three years. The deal that was announced by the team Friday takes him through the 2028 season. Harbaugh is the Ravens’ all-time winningest coach. He is 172-104 record over 17 seasons. That does not include a 13-11 record in the playoffs. He is the second-longest tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for 18 years. Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh. He coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season. Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.

