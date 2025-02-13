AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:39 a.m. EST

Alex Bregman and Red Sox agree to $120 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $120 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Bregman can opt out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons to become a free agent again. He might need to shift from third base to second with the Red Sox, who already have All-Star slugger Rafael Devers at the hot corner. A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during nine years with Houston, the 30-year-old Bregman hit .260 with 26 homers and 75 RBIs in 2024.

Ohio State is hiring former Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says that Ohio State is hiring former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. Coming off the national championship, Ohio State coach Ryan Day agreed in principle last year to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million per year. Day hired Patricia to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same job at Penn State. The 50-year-old Patricia was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.

Trump NIL twist carries small legal impact. But to some ‘it’s putting women’s sports back 25 years’

The U.S. Education Department is scrapping a policy from the Biden administration that threatened to upend colleges’ plans to pay athletes for their name, image and likeness by making those payments subject to federal Title IX rules. President Donald Trump’s education officials announced the change Wednesday, saying the policy from former President Joe Biden’s final days in office had no legal basis under Title IX, the 1972 law forbidding sex discrimination in education. A Jan. 16 memo from the Biden administration told universities that NIL payments must be treated the same as athletic financial aid such as scholarships.

Golden State Warriors blend sports and music with new album from their groundbreaking record label

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are known for their electrifying plays and superstar Stephen Curry, but now the team is pioneering a fresh gameplan: blending sports and entertainment in a way no NBA franchise has before. As the first and only NBA team with its own record label, Golden State Entertainment, the Warriors are expanding their reach with “For the Soil,” a new album released this week. The project featuring the Bay Area’s top music artists — from E-40, Too Short, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Goapele, LaRussell and Larry June — arrives just in time for the league’s All-Star Game weekend in San Francisco.

Mikaela Shiffrin, fellow ski racers, clear mental hurdles after traumatic injury at their own speed

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — From a physical standpoint, Mikaela Shiffrin’s back to her winning form after a serious crash. From a mental standpoint, there remains work to be done. That’s why she sat out the giant slalom event Thursday at the world championships two days after taking gold in the team combined event. The two-time Olympic champion said she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a fall in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused trauma to her oblique muscles. Experts say there’s no decisive roadmap when it comes to getting over an emotional hurdle and each racer processes a traumatic event at their own pace.

Yamamoto, Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers when the Dodgers play in Tokyo next month

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they face the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo next month, according to manager Dave Roberts. The two Japanese pitchers along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction for Japanese fans during the two MLB games on March 18 and 19. The Cubs also have Japanese players in Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Roberts said Sasaki could theoretically pitch in one of the Dodgers’ exhibition games earlier in the week in Tokyo, but the plan is for him to be ready for the second regular season game.

Quick return to Torrey Pines brings familiar setting with a lot more of golf’s best players

SAN DIEGO (AP) — So much about Torrey Pines looks just like it did three weeks ago. Only it’s a new tournament with a far stronger field. The Genesis Invitational typically is held at venerable Riviera. But the LA wildfires burned up so much of the Pacific Palisades community that organizers were forced to relocate. The choice was Torrey Pines because the infrastructure was in place. The field features 46 of the top 50 in the world. That includes Scottie Scheffler, back at Torrey for the first time since 2022. Also back is Rory McIlroy for the first time since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Fueled by grudge, Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points in Nuggets’ win over Trail Blazers

DENVER (AP) — The only thing hotter than Jamal Murray’s jumper Wednesday night may have been his temper. The Denver Nuggets guard was still carrying a grudge against the Portland Trail Blazers over being ejected for some trash talking on Monday. Facing them again two days later, Murray let his play do his chirping as he turned in a career-best 55-point performance in a 132-121 win. Murray finished 20 of 36 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers. It’s the third-most points in the franchise’s NBA history, trailing only David Thompson’s 73-point game on April 9, 1978, and Jokic’s 56-point effort Dec. 7. In the ABA, Spencer Haywood had a 59-point game for the then-Rockets on April 15, 1970.

Briscoe gives Toyota its first Daytona 500 pole as Johnson and Truex also lock into NASCAR opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Briscoe led a banner night for Toyota in qualifying for the Daytona 500 by winning the pole for NASCAR’s “Great American Race.” It is the first Daytona 500 pole for Briscoe, who moved to Joe Gibbs Racing this season when Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the end of 2024. His move to the No. 19 gave Toyota its first pole in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. Former Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric qualified second in a Ford for Team Penske. Ford drivers claimed four of the top five spots in time trials, but only Briscoe and Cindric as the front row starters were locked in Wednesday night. The only other drivers locked in during time trials were Toyota drivers Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

Villanova edges No. 9 St. John’s 73-71 to stop Red Storm’s winning streak

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St. John’s 73-71, ending the Red Storm’s 10-game winning streak. Wooga Poplar scored 22 points and Eric Dixon added 17 in a critical victory for the Wildcats, who have won three in a row. Aaron Scott led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Red Storm, who lead the Big East by one game over No. 24 Creighton. The teams meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Kadary Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for St. John’s. Simeon Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr. scored 12 apiece.

