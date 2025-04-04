AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:37 a.m. EDT

MASTERS ’25: Scottie Scheffler the latest in a long line who learned from Randy Smith

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The driving force behind Scottie Scheffler and his rise to No. 1 in the world is an old-school Texas golf instructor. Randy Smith has been at Royal Oaks Country Club for nearly half a century. His success is not defined by working with Scheffler. There’s a long line of juniors whose games Smith helped shape on their way to the PGA Tour. And there’s hundreds of others who earned college scholarships. Scheffler and Justin Leonard won majors. They describe Smith as having that crazy young uncle vibe. Smith is all about creating a fun atmosphere and putting in the work.

Women’s Final Four brings powerhouses UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three of four teams in the women’s Final Four are No. 1 seeds. None of the four have lost more than three games this season. All but one have been the top-ranked team in the country at some point. That’s how strong the national semifinals are this year, with powerhouses UCLA, Texas, South Carolina and UConn competing in Tampa, Florida, for a national championship. UCLA, South Carolina and Texas are No. 1 seeds. UConn is a No. 2 seed. Texas (35-3) and South Carolina (34-3) are scheduled to face each other in the first of two semifinals on Friday. UConn (35-3) will play UCLA (34-2) in the other.

Auburn goes from early turbulence with players in the air to landing in the NCAA Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Auburn’s season began with some real turbulence on its first trip. It is still unclear exactly what happened in the air on Nov. 8, other than there being some kind of in-flight disturbance between players. The plane carrying the Tigers returned home and left two new players there. The rest of the team then went on to win at Houston the next day in their first road game. Now they are in the NCAA Final Four. Starting center Dylan Cardwell believes that plane ride both figuratively and literally turned around the season. Guard Denver Jones says it actually made them closer. Auburn plays Florida on Saturday in San Antonio.

‘Time to say goodbye’: Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City – confirming these are his “final months” with the Premier League champion. The Belgium playmaker, who is out of contract this summer, announced the news in an emotional post on X. De Bruyne joined City in 2015 from Wolfsburg and has won every major honor with the club, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, on criticism: ‘I feel like I’ve been the villain for the last two years now’

MIAMI (AP) — It was the sort of moment that Ja Morant craves. He hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift the Memphis Grizzlies past the Miami Heat, then skipped down the court listening to the silence he created. He was the villain. And he doesn’t mind. Morant has certainly spent plenty of time in that role. His ability to take over games was on display Thursday night; the game-winner capped a 30-point night and helped Memphis snap a four-game losing streak. That could have been the story. It wasn’t. At least, not the whole story.

Curry scores 37 points and Warriors beat Lakers 123-116 in a potential first-round playoff preview

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Brandin Podziemski added 28 and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 for their fourth win in a row in a potential first-round playoff preview. LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists to lead the Lakers. Austin Reaves added 31 points, including nine 3-pointers, Rui Hachimura had 24 points and Luke Doncic had 19 points, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Podziemski had a career-high eight 3-pointers on a night when Curry was 4 of 11 from long range.

F1’s Japanese GP has storylines that may be as fleeting as the country’s cherry blossoms

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — The Japanese Grand Prix is only the third Formula 1 race of the season, but several storylines are developing that promise a few twists. And they could be as fleeting as the cherry blossoms seen all over Japan at this time of the year. Watch McLaren, which has won the first two races of the season. Keep an eye on Lewis Hamilton as he chases his first win with Ferrari. And Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will be the crowd favorite as he drives for Red Bull’s main team for the first time.

Once pariahs, now winners, Final Four coaches Pearl, Sampson a reflection of a changing game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A decade ago, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Kelvin Sampson of Houston were looking to resurrect their careers after being handed show-cause penalties by the NCAA for recruiting violations. This week, they’re coaching at the Final Four. Their return is a sign of the success they’ve enjoyed since their comebacks but also the shifting priorities that have overtaken college sports. These days, when coaches go job hunting, they need the school to not only be able to pay them, but the players they hope to land for their rosters.

USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year. Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for their first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Watkins is the first USC player to win the award and just the fourth to do it as a sophomore, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn stars Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Trump again says he wants to see PGA Tour, LIV Golf merged

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral resort Thursday for a LIV Golf event, shortly after reiterating to reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to see the two men’s professional tours united. The president has spoken out on the subject before, and Trump has been involved in some of the talks that may eventually unify the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV. Those talks have gone on for at least a year and how — or if — a deal can be struck is unclear. Trump told reporters that “having them merge would be a great thing.”

