AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:34 p.m. EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’ first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders jumped offsides four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop Philadelphia’s vaunted tush push. The repeated penalties earned them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again. Jonathan Allen was flagged twice and Frankie Luvu was flagged twice during the sequence, with Luvu leaping over the Eagles’ line on consecutive plays. Referee Shaun Hochuli told the crowd, “Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are running back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and fifth time in franchise history. Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, and Jalen Hurts also rushed for three TDs to help the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. Philadelphia will play either the Bills or Chiefs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. If Kansas City prevails in the AFC championship game, it’ll be a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran out of time for another comeback. Daniels finished with 255 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception and was sacked three times. His bid to become the first rookie QB to reach a Super Bowl was officially over. Washington failed to become just the third No. 6 seed to reach the Super Bowl and third team to beat the top three seeds in its conference on the way there, joining Pittsburgh in the 2005 season and Green Bay in 2010.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford was ruled out of the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night with a concussion. Benford was carted from the field after a helmet-to-helmet hit with teammate Damar Hamlin while trying to make a tackle in the first quarter. Benford spent in the week in the concussion protocol before getting cleared in time for the game. He was chasing down Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy near the Bills sideline when he clashed helmets with Hamlin. Benford was ruled out just moments after he was driven up the tunnel in the corner of Arrowhead Stadium.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to claim his second consecutive Australian Open championship. The victory in the final Sunday night by the 23-year-old Italian makes him the youngest man to leave Melbourne Park with the trophy two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93. Sinner has won three of the past five major tournaments, including the 2024 U.S. Open, and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last June. He’s also on a career-best 21-match winning streak. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium to see whether her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs can get back to the Super Bowl. They’re playing the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title. Swift was on hand in Baltimore last season for the conference championship game, when Kelce played a big role in a win over the Ravens. She also made a high-profile dash from a concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, where she celebrated Kansas City’s win with Kelce on the field. The Chiefs are trying to win an unprecedented three straight Lombardi Trophies.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Ryan Pressly, adding the right-hander to the back end of their bullpen in their second major offseason deal with the Houston Astros. Pressly has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the situation, and there is an agreement in place between the teams, pending a review of medical records. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. The Cubs also acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

Five years after NBA great Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California, several women’s basketball players reflected on what he meant to their game and how he championed it. Many of them thought Bryant would be pleased with the overall progress of women’s sports, which have skyrocketed in popularity and reach in recent years. That growth has been most prominent in the women’s basketball arenas that Bryant and Gianna loved so much.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske started his 59th season in motorsports the same way he closed last year — as a champion. Porsche Penske Motorsport on Sunday won the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third time overall. At the same place and race where Team Penske debuted in 1966, Penske returned to victory lane. And, as he always does, the billionaire who turns 88 next month stayed awake and sat with the team on the timing stand for the entire 24 hours. His two cars dominated the twice-round-the-clock endurance race and finished first and third. It was the No. 7 full-time IMSA entry that won, making it back-to-back victories for that car despite a different driver lineup from 2024.

