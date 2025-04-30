AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:34 a.m. EDT

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas after Pacers eliminate Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was so excited about Indiana’s improbable overtime rally that he didn’t realize what led to the postgame scuffle between his teammates and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John, on the court, confronting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton says he had a talk with his dad and doesn’t agree with what happened. He adds, “I don’t think my pops was in the right at all.” Antetokounmpo says John Haliburton’s behavior was disrespectful.

Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan to be commissioner of Real American Freestyle

Hulk Hogan is helping to launch Real American Freestyle wrestling. He’ll be commissioner of a league that announced its plans on Wednesday. Real American Freestyle events will feature single matches at eight men’s and four women’s weight classes. The first event is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Cleveland. Hogan said the league has USA Wrestling’s blessing. Hogan said Kennedy Blades, an American who earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be the face of the women’s division. Zahid Valencia and Ben Askren have agreed to participate on the men’s side.

NHL players are all about pregame routine, whether it’s naps, walking the dog or eating same meal

Before games, Dallas forward Matt Duchene has an identical routine. He blocks out a two-hour window for a nap, eats the same meal of pasta and salmon and spends time reviewing notes he’s made in his journal. Like many NHL players and coaches, Duchene’s just a creature of habit. Little pregame rituals and routines that help them slip into the proper frame of mind for that big game. These familiar patterns can be sleep- or food-related. Or revolve around the way they warm up. Or how they tinker with their hockey sticks. Or be as simple as taking their dog for a walk. Be careful, though, to lump all of these in with superstitions.

She’s in charge: At the F1 Miami Grand Prix, many top executive roles are held by women

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the Miami Grand Prix, someone is charge of all the strategic planning and the budget. Someone else oversees the construction of 163 temporary buildings needed for race weekend. Someone else designs the seating areas and keeps track of all the food and beverage needs. Someone else makes sure that the rich and famous have everything they need and want, from the right drink to the right kind of throw pillow. These jobs make the race happen. And in Miami, they’re all being done by women.

PWHL selects Seattle for 2nd expansion franchise. Plans to add another 2 by 2026-27, AP source says

The PWHL will expand to eight teams next season by adding Seattle as its second expansion franchise alongside Vancouver. The two teams provides the PWHL a major foothold in the Pacific Northwest. The Associated Press has learned that the women’s hockey league also plans to grow to 10 teams for its 2026-27 season. That comes after feedback received during its eight-month expansion search in which the PWHL considered more than 20 markets.

Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 29 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win. The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season. Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

Aho’s blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series. The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer. Aho’s capper marked the only lead for the Hurricanes in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom finished with 49 saves for the Devils while facing a deluge of shots in the third period and first OT.

Sinner considered taking a break from tennis before he accepted 3-month ban in doping case

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner was considering taking a break from tennis earlier this year before he accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency. The top-ranked Sinner says during an interview with Italian state TV RAI that “I remember before the Australian Open this year it wasn’t a very happy time” and that “I didn’t really feel comfortable in the locker room, where we were eating.” He adds that “players were looking at me differently. I said to myself, ‘Maybe I need to take some time off after Australia.’ I didn’t want (the ban) though.”

What makes a Kentucky Derby champion? Big hearts, immense lungs and powerful legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At the 151st Kentucky Derby, a global spotlight will shine on equine athleticism. It’s the subject of a growing body of research. On display at Saturday’s Derby will be the speed and agility of these 1,000-pound animals. Studies show that a constellation of characteristics are behind the horses’ athletic ability. That includes big hearts, immense lung capacity, robust musculoskeletal systems and long, thin legs. All of that helped horses survive in the wild. Experts say it all stems from their evolution as an animal of prey. Horses honed skills like running, jumping and pulling as humans bred and trained them for various purposes over millennia. And the relationship between humans and horses helped shape history.

