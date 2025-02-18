AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:31 p.m. EST

Feyenoord knocks AC Milan out of Champions League and Bayern advances on late Davies goal

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord progressed to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff. Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez’s first-minute goal. Feyenoord had won the first leg 1-0. Julián Carranza scored for Feyenoord in the 73rd. It gave the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate. Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Benfica also won their playoffs on Tuesday, eliminating Celtic, Europa League winner Atalanta, and French team Monaco respectively.

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

BOSTON (AP) — The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night. NHL veteran Bill Guerin said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He credited Trump’s tariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state for ratcheting up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round. The tournament marks the return of the top hockey stars to international play after sitting out the last two Olympics.

Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

LONDON (AP) — Formula 1 has kick-starting its 75th anniversary season with music, glitz and glamor Tuesday as the race series aims to reach beyond a sports audience with a two-hour televised arena show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 hosted its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. Lewis Hamilton said he was “invigorated” after joining Ferrari as the seven-time champion emerged to cheers from the London crowd.

Mets owner Steve Cohen would like to be more measured in his spending

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — After turning the New York Mets into baseball’s biggest spender, owner Steve Cohen would like to see his team build more economically through its farm system. Cohen said Tuesday he’d “like to get below the Cohen tax,” referring to the fourth luxury tax threshold introduced in 2022 and aimed at him. The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with a $353 million tax payroll last year and paid a $103 million tax. The Mets were second at just under $348 million and paid $97 million in tax. Cohen says, “I’m a piker now compared to the Dodgers.”

Panthers re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton to a 2-year contract to back up Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract, giving them a veteran presence behind starter Bryce Young. The 37-year-old Dalton, who threw for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and spent the past two seasons mainly backing up Young, the No. 1 overall pick that year.

Guerrero plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become a free agent after the season following the passing of his deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. A four-time All-Star at age 25, Guerrero said during the offseason he would cut off negotiations when he reported for spring training. He says: “We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal.” Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract. He hit .323 last season with a .940 OPS, 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday. That continued the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday. He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited him to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Justin Turner agrees to $6 million, 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama brings books to games; that’s not all that makes him different

As if the NBA needed more proof that San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is different, the latest example came Sunday in a locker-room video posted by the league. Wembanyama was getting settled in and Denver’s Nikola Jokic was puzzled by the Spurs’ star bringing a book to the game. Turns out, he reads before every matchup. Even at All-Star weekend, Wembanyama didn’t change who he is. San Antonio knows, and has known, that Wembanyama is the face of the Spurs. The rest of the league has probably figured out that he’s one of the faces of the league — the game globally, too

Ludvig Aberg is the first to get a card through PGA Tour University and he’s making it pay off

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ludvig Aberg is the kind of player Jon Rahm once worried about. It was October 2022 when Rahm was still with the PGA Tour. A fellow Spaniard had gone to the Saudi-funded LIV league and Rahm said the tour needed to give college players a direct path to the big leagues like in other sports. That already was in the works. PGA Tour University began offering the No. 1 college senior a card. In the first year it went to Aberg. Now the Swede has three wins, more than $18 million in earnings and is No. 4 in the world.

