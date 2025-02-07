AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:29 a.m. EST

Josh Allen wins AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen edged two-time winner Lamar Jackson for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in the closest race since Matt Ryan beat out Tom Brady in 2016. Allen, who led Buffalo to a fifth straight AFC East title, got 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23 and finished with 383 points. He received 22 second-place votes and one third. Jackson, who led the Ravens to a second straight AFC North championship, got 26 second-place votes and one fourth for a total of 362 points.

How Josh Allen beat out Lamar Jackson for AP NFL MVP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For the past 11 seasons, being named the AP first-team All-Pro quarterback was a prelude to winning the NFL’s MVP award. There was some logic to that with quarterbacks providing the most value to a team and the same panel picking the All-Pro team and all of the awards. There was a rare flip this year with Buffalo’s Josh Allen narrowly edging Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in the MVP voting after finishing second in All-Pro voting revealed last month.

The NFL announces the Steelers will play in Dublin in 2025 for Ireland’s first regular-season game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dublin will host Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game when the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Croke Park in 2025, the league announced Friday. The announcement came two days before the Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. The NFL announced earlier this week that a game would be played in Australia in 2026. The Steelers have long-standing ties to the Emerald Isle and a partnership with the Gaelic Athletic Association, which operates Croke Park. The date and Pittsburgh’s opponent will be announced this spring.

The revamped Superdome is set to host its 8th Super Bowl after half a century of memorable moments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL coach Sean Payton says he can’t think of a major American sporting venue that has aged as well as the nearly 50-year-old Superdome. The unmistakable figure in the New Orleans skyline is hosting its eighth Super Bowl on Sunday. Many major professional stadiums from the Superdome’s era are no longer standing. Neither are many built years after it. But the Superdome’s expansive and sturdy design has allowed its interior to be updated multiple times over the years. That’s kept it viable as the home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and in the Super Bowl rotation. The Superdome also has hosted six NCAA men’s Final Fours and 13 college football games that decided that sport’s national champion.

Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the smallest induction class in 20 years following offseason rule changes meant to make it harder to get inducted. Sharpe got in as a seniors candidate and will join younger brother Shannon as the first siblings ever inducted into the Hall. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning fell short and won’t join older brother Peyton in Canton. The induction ceremony will be held Aug. 2.

LeBron James becomes oldest player to score 40 points in NBA history, dropping 42 in Lakers’ victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Age is more than just a number to LeBron James. It’s also a target. The 40-year-old James became the oldest player to score 40 points in an NBA game when he put up a season-high 42 in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors. James passed the record held by Michael Jordan, his idol and the only other NBA player to score 40 after his 40th birthday. Jordan did it for the Washington Wizards just three days after turning 40 in February 2003. James is 38 days removed from his 40th birthday last Dec. 30.

Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt wins gold in the men’s super-G at worlds in Austria

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Marco Odermatt has won gold in the men’s super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships as the Swiss skier justified his status as the big pre-race favorite. Odermatt beat silver medalist Raphael Haaser of Austria by one second. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway was 1.15 seconds behind Odermatt and took bronze. It’s the first super-G medal at a major event for Odermatt. He is the runaway leader in the World Cup super-G standings and the only racer with multiple wins in the discipline this season.

Canelo Alvarez changes course, drops Jake Paul fight to sign big deal with Riyadh Season

Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. The Mexican star has leveraged a widely speculated bout with Jake Paul for a much bigger contract. Turki Alalshikh, the head of Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, announced the deal on social media. The first fight under Alvarez’s new deal would be in May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alvarez is then expected to fight Terence Crawford in September in Las Vegas. Alvarez has spent years as the biggest moneymaker in boxing.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter is sentenced to nearly 5 years in sports betting case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He was accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account to cover his gambling bets and debts. Mizuhara was supposed to bridge the gap between Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans. Prosecutors said Mizuhara never bet on baseball, and Ohtani was an unknowing victim of the scheme. The case stemmed from a broader probe of illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California.

Luka Doncic is now more likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday, JJ Redick says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is now expected to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, coach JJ Redick says. Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas due to a strained left calf. Redick initially suggested Doncic could play for the Lakers on Saturday against Indiana, but revised his forecast Thursday night before the Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors. Doncic participated in a 5-on-5 “stay-ready” game with teammates and the Lakers’ coaching staff Wednesday, and Redick said Doncic has experienced no setbacks in his recovery.

