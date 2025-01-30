AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:27 a.m. EST

Figure skating community in shock after D.C. plane crash claims lives of coaches, athletes

The Chiefs will seek another Super Bowl sweep in a title game rematch against the Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs keep finding themselves on one side of a Super Bowl rematch. A year after beating the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in five seasons in the NFL’s championship game, Mahomes and the Chiefs will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles for the second Super Bowl in the past three seasons. Kansas City won the first meeting 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, and will try to pull off another Super Bowl sweep on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs is fueled by changes after epic collapse last season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles can trace their run to the Super Bowl to an epic collapse last season. The Eagles were 10-1 and flying high as the best team in the NFL in 2023. Then they limped to a 1-5 regular-season finish before they were put of their misery in a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay. Changes were mandated. The Eagles needed to fix everything from the assistants to the game plan to drafting to repairing the loose connective tissue inside the locker room. The pain and lessons learned from last season fueled the Eagles on their way to a 14-win regular season and three more wins in the playoffs.

Frustration boils over for Spurs’ Wembanyama after shove by Zubac sends him flying

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama has had enough. The San Antonio star charged after Ivica Zubac after the Los Angeles center shoved him to the court during the Clippers’ 128-116 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday night. The frustration with what Wembanyama sees as a lack of calls, and respect, from officials boiled over late in the third quarter — and during his postgame press conference. When asked if he believes he gets a fair whistle from officials, Wembanyama curtly said, “No.” Despite Zubac’s shove, no foul was called. Officials also did not call a technical foul on Wembanyama and, after a brief discussion, did not review the play.

Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River included figure skaters returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and two of their Russian coaches. U.S. Figure Skating said Thursday that several skaters, coaches and their family members were on the flight after attending a development camp that followed the championships that wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter. The Kremlin confirms coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on the plane. It’s believed there were no survivors.

Nikola Jokic says the surging New York Knicks are a ‘top-5 candidate’ to win the NBA title

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after he won an NBA title, Nikola Jokic views the surging New York Knicks as a “top-five candidate” to end their 52-year championship drought. The Knicks beat Jokic’s Denver Nuggets 122-112 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. At 32-16, they are a game behind reigning champion Boston for second place in the Eastern Conference. After ringing up 143 points in each of their two previous games, their total Wednesday gave the Knicks 408 over their last three games, a franchise record. The Knicks haven’t won the title since 1973 and haven’t reached the conference finals since 2000.

Strength-sapping defense fuels No. 6 Houston’s 13-game winning streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Houston is riding a 13-game winning streak behind the stingiest defense in the nation. Houston has made a habit lately out of deflating opponents’ best scorers. The Cougars limited West Virginia to 49 points Wednesday and held Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small to eight points, nearly 12 less than his average. Earlier this month UCF’s Keyshawn Hall was held to six points against the Cougars one game after scoring a career-high 40. And Houston held BYU’s Richie Saunders to nine points after he scored a career-high 30 in his previous game. Houston is allowing 55.6 points per game, the lowest in the nation.

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend to enter her first 3-point contest. Clark’s representatives said Wednesday that the Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend next month. There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star festivities. The upcoming season’s WNBA All-Star weekend is scheduled at the end of July in Indianapolis.

PGA Tour contemplates announcing fines as part of study into slow play

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — More changes could be on the way for the PGA Tour. That might include the use of rangefinders to speed play and even disclosing violations and fines related to pace of play. It’s all part of the “Fan Forward” program announced last year. That included a survey of some 50,000 fans to see what they like and what they want to see. Among the key topics are improving the broadcast and speeding play. Also being studied is change to the Tour Championship format. Commissioner Jay Monahan is expected to go into more detail at The Players Championship in March.

Wisconsin’s Fourqurean files injunction saying Division II years shouldn’t count against eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.

