AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:26 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels a near-unanimous choice for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Daniels was a near-unanimous choice for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Washington Commanders win 12 games. The Pro Bowl quarterback received 49 of 50 first-place votes with the other going to Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, threw for 3,568 yards, 25 TDs and posted a 100.1 rating. He also ran for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels led the Commanders to a pair of road playoff wins before losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter is sentenced to nearly 5 years in sports betting case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He was accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account to cover his gambling bets and debts. Mizuhara was supposed to bridge the gap between Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans. Prosecutors said Mizuhara never bet on baseball, and Ohtani was an unknowing victim of the scheme. The case stemmed from a broader probe of illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California.

Luka Doncic is now more likely to make his Lakers debut on Monday, JJ Redick says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is now expected to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, coach JJ Redick says. Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas due to a strained left calf. Redick initially suggested Doncic could play for the Lakers on Saturday against Indiana, but revised his forecast Thursday night before the Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors. Doncic participated in a 5-on-5 “stay-ready” game with teammates and the Lakers’ coaching staff Wednesday, and Redick said Doncic has experienced no setbacks in his recovery.

The trade deadline in the NBA has come and gone. Time for the dust to settle

The final numbers from trade-deadline time: no fewer than eight current and past All-Stars, some of them recent All-NBA selections, some among the league’s highest scorers and even three Olympic gold medalists, all of them headed to new homes. Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis got blindsided by a blockbuster. De’Aaron Fox gets to throw lobs to Victor Wembanyama now. Jimmy Butler got his wish, sort of. P.J. Tucker has, on paper, been on four teams in about a week. Dennis Schroder was basically part of four teams in the span of about 18 hours. Zach LaVine went to Sacramento, a place he considers home. It’s over. It was wild, but the trade deadline has passed.

NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women’s competition to athletes assigned female at birth

The NCAA has changed its participation policy for transgender athletes, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth. The change came on day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The NCAA’s revised policy permits athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing. The policy is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says some fans concerned over lack of salary cap

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he is getting emails from fans concerned over the sport’s lack of a salary cap following an offseason spending spree by the Los Angeles Dodgers that sparked increased attention over the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in December 2027. Manfred says following an owners’ meeting “this is an issue that we need to be vigilant on.” He adds, ”We need to pay attention to it and need to determine whether there are things that can be done to allay those kinds of concerns and make sure we have a competitive and healthy game going forward.”

Wyndham Clark shoots 7-under 64 to take 1st-round lead in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Wyndham Clark saved par after hitting his tee shot into the water on the par-4 17th hole and shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead in the first round of the Phoenix Open. Players were greeted with perfect weather a year after rain turned TPC Scottsdale into a soggy, wild mess. Clark opened with a birdie and adding four straight starting on No. 8 on a day win in which 26 players shot 68 or better. Lee Hodges had two eagles on his back nine to shoot 65. He’s tied with Taylor Moore, who eagled the par-5 third to cap a 7-under stretch in seven holes. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot 69 in his second start since puncturing his hand.

San Jose State and Penn face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department says it is investigating potential civil rights violations at two universities and a high school sports league that allowed transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams. The department announced Thursday it’s opening reviews at San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The order calls for penalties against schools and leagues that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, saying it deprives female students of equality in athletics.

Spearman’s late bucket lifts No. 19 Tennessee over No. 5 UConn 80-76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 18 points, including a basket with 12 seconds left, to lead No. 19 Tennessee to an 80-76 win over No. 5 UConn on Thursday night. The Lady Volunteers (17-5) led 78-76 when Jewel Spear found Spearman for the bucket. It was Tennessee’s first victory over the Huskies (21-3) since 2007. Samara Spencer scored 14, Spear had 12 and Talaysia Cooper added 11 points and 8 rebounds. Sarah Strong scored 18 points for the Huskies. Paige Bueckers collected 14, Kk Arnold had 11 and Azzi Fudd 10.

Du Plessis puts middleweight title on the line in rematch with Strickland in UFC 312

Dricus Du Plessis disagrees that his previous fight with Sean Strickland should have been a split decision. He acknowledged he had to earn the victory that night just more than a year ago for the middleweight belt. Now they meet again in UFC 312 on Sunday in Sydney. Du Plessis doesn’t want to leave the outcome in the judges’ hands. He compared a split decision to a coin flip that could easily go the other way. This is the second title defense for Du Plessis. He is a -210 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

