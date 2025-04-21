AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:24 a.m. EDT

Boston Marathon helps celebrate the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War

BOSTON (AP) — The wheelchair fields left Hopkinton under clear skies and cool temperatures Monday morning for the start of the 129th Boston Marathon. At the finish line 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) away, a troop in colonial garb celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. About 40 members of the Massachusetts National Guard were the first to cross the starting line early Monday. About 30,000 runners gathered on Hopkinton Green to await their start.

Pope Francis was a card-carrying soccer fan. And a promoter of the values in sports

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was an avid soccer fan and a card-carrying member of his beloved Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo. He was also a promoter of sports in general. Francis died Monday at 88 and the soccer and sports world immediately paid homage. All sports events scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed. That included four top-flight soccer matches. Francis’ passion for soccer became known almost immediately after he was elected pope in 2013 when San Lorenzo tweeted a photo of him holding up the club’s crest.

Long journey to the NFL draft is only the beginning for college prospects aiming to make the pros

The NFL draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream for many college players who’ve envisioned hearing their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell since they were kids. They’ve put in a ton of work, made plenty of sacrifices and spent hundreds of hours practicing on the field, exercising in the weight room and studying film. They’ve dealt with injuries and battled adversity along the way. It’s been a long, arduous road just getting to this point and the journey is just beginning, especially for the players who aren’t picked in the first round and don’t get a guaranteed multiyear contract.

Former No. 1 picks Mize and Torkelson are giving the AL Central-leading Tigers a boost, finally

When the Detroit Tigers returned to the postseason last year for the first time in a decade, they did it without great production from Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson. Those two were supposed to be cornerstones of their rebuild after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 and 2020 drafts. But Torkelson hit .219 last year, and Mize posted a 4.49 ERA. Now both of them are starting to show why they were picked at the top of the draft. The 27-year-old Mize is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA this season. Torkelson is still just 25, and he already has seven home runs in 2025.

Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors’ 95-85 victory over the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and the Golden State Warriors built a huge lead and held on to beat the Houston Rockets 95-85 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Game 2 of the best-of seven series is Wednesday night in Houston. It was the 100th career playoff coaching victory for Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who moved into a tie with Larry Brown for sixth-most playoff wins. Curry was 12 of 19 from the field, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in his playoff debut for the Warriors after joining them in a trade from Miami in February. Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points.

Mitchell, Jerome help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1 of 1st-round series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. It was the seventh straight series where Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in Game 1, tying Michael Jordan, who had two streaks of seven games. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and Tyler Herro added 21 for the Heat. Darius Garland added 27 for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Wednesday night. Garland and Jerome each had five 3-pointers for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers were 18 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Thunder beat Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1, 5th-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series. It was the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history. The 51-point margin Sunday was seven points shy of the record and was the largest Game 1 win in NBA playoff history. There have been two 58-point playoff margins: Denver beating New Orleans 121-63 in 2009 and the Minneapolis Lakers beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Chet Holmgren had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Ja Morant scored 17 points for Memphis.

Derrick White scores 30, Tatum stays in game after fall and Celtics beat Magic 103-86 in Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 points and finished the game after a scary late fall, and the Boston Celtics rallied in the second half to beat the Orlando Magic 103-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Payton Pritchard added 19 points off the bench for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown played 31 minutes and had 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting after missing the final three games of the regular season due to a lingering knee issue. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 36 points and 11 rebounds. Franz added 23 points for Orlando, which has not made out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2009-10 season.

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava announces he has committed to UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nico Iamaleava says he’s heading to UCLA, a week after Tennessee announced the quarterback who helped the Volunteers reach last season’s College Football Playoff was no longer with the program. Iamaleava issued an Instagram post of himself in a UCLA uniform Sunday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had indicated during the Volunteers’ spring game on April 12 that Iamaleava wouldn’t be part of the team anymore. Heupel declined to get into details about any discussions with Iamaleava and his representatives. Various reports said Iamaleava was seeking a big raise in his name, image and likeness compensation after helping Tennessee to its first playoff berth.

Justin Thomas ends 3-year drought with playoff victory in RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a winner again after nearly three years. Thomas rolled in a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet to beat hard-luck Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. It’s his first since since the PGA Championship in May 2022. And it was hard work. Thomas closed with a bogey-free 68 at Harbour Town. Novak wouldn’t go away and made a big putt of his own on the 16th hole to stay with him and match his 68. Novak had an 8-foot birdie putt in regulation for the win. Scottie Scheffler tied for eighth.

