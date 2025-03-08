AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:21 p.m. EST

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy released after Texas district attorney declines to pursue charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Xavier Worthy was released Saturday after a district attorney in Texas declined to pursue charges against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver following an arrest in which he had been accused of felony domestic violence. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Austin American-Statesman his office had spoken with witnesses and was not accepting the case. Dick also said Worthy and his lawyers were fully cooperating with the investigation. In a statement, Worthy’s attorneys said their client was innocent of the charge against him. Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas.

No. 6 St. John’s preps for March Madness with Pitino’s ‘favorite win of the season by far’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. John’s coach Rick Pitino wanted his Red Storm to close the regular season with the kind of challenge they could expect to face in the NCAA Tournament. They got all that and then some Saturday. And they responded by producing perhaps their most thrilling victory in a season full of memorable moments. Zuby Ejiofor hit a game-winning shot to beat the overtime buzzer as the sixth-ranked Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette 86-84 for their sixth straight victory. Not a bad way to head into March Madness.

Bubble watch: Georgia is in position to end 10-year NCAA Tournament drought after beating Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia may have ended its 10-year NCAA Tournament drought by beating Vanderbilt 79-68. In one of several games on Saturday involving teams perceived to be on the NCAA bubble, the Bulldogs improved to 20-11 overall and may have ended any remaining doubt about their hopes to make the NCAA field for the first time since 2015. In another Southeastern Conference game with NCAA implications, Arkansas edged No. 25 Mississippi State 93-92. Also, Wake Forest improved its fading NCAA hopes by beating Georgia Tech 69-43. Indiana beat Ohio State 66-60 in a Big Ten matchup of two bubble teams.

Collin Morikawa birdies final hole for a 1-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Collin Morikawa wound up on top after the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He made a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole at tough Bay Hill for a 67. That gives him a one-shot lead over Russell Henley going into the final round, with Corey Conners of Canada another shot behind. Even without a lot of wind, Bay Hill was tough as ever with its baked-out conditions. Putts kept sliding by the hole. Pars were welcome. Shane Lowry went from a two-shot lead to trailing by six shots after a 76. Scottie Scheffler was eight shots behind.

Joey Logano returns to Phoenix Raceway after winning Cup Series title a year ago

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano already had an affinity for Phoenix Raceway. The Team Penske driver had won on the mile oval three times, including the 2022 Cup Series title, and had 15 top-10 finishes in 31 races since 2009. Logano’s love for Phoenix grew even deeper last November, when he held off teammate Ryan Blaney over the final 20 laps to win his third Cup Series title. Logano returns to Phoenix Raceway for Sunday’s 312-mile race and will start on the front row with Daytona 500 winner William Byron. Katherine Legge will become the first woman to race in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick seven years ago.

No. 2 USC, No. 4 UCLA ready to square off in Round 3 with another Big Ten championship on the line

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UCLA center Lauren Betts and her teammates used a five-day break to dissect their flaws, make a few fixes and recommit themselves to beating No. 2 Southern California. If they got a chance, that is. Now it’s all set. The league’s top two regular-season teams and Los Angeles rivals will meet in yet another winner-takes-all contest Sunday in what could be one of the top women’s basketball games of the season.

Brad Marchand plays for the Florida Panthers. It’s a move that the Panthers never saw coming

Aleksander Barkov looked across the Florida Panthers’ locker room on Saturday morning and noticed a new addition. A nameplate over a locker bearing the name Brad Marchand. A guy who always played like he hated Florida will soon be in uniform for Florida, after a stunning trade at the NHL’s deadline Friday brought Marchand — who was captain of the Boston Bruins — to the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Marchand played 64 games against the Panthers including postseasons, fifth-most of all active players.

Booker leads No. 1 Texas past No. 9 LSU 56-49, setting up rematch with South Carolina for SEC title

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 25 points, and No. 1 Texas held on to beat ninth-ranked LSU 56-49 on Saturday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game. The Longhorns will face fifth-ranked South Carolina, which beat No. 10 Oklahoma 93-75 earlier in the day. Texas lost to South Carolina 67-50 on Jan. 12 in Columbia, but avenged that defeat last month with a 66-62 victory in Austin. Texas has not lost since, rattling off 15 consecutive wins. LSU (28-5), already playing without star Flau’Jae Johnson due to a shin injury, lost their other star player Aneesah Morrow to a left ankle injury in the third quarter. She returned to the bench in the fourth quarter with a boot on her foot.

Sellers and Rantanen are among the NHL trade deadline winners. Hurricanes and Boeser are some losers

Sellers around the NHL from Philadelphia to San Jose, Mikko Rantanen and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were winners at the trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and the July 1 free agent frenzy were among the losers. The path to the Eastern Conference final also has cracked wide open for the Washington Capitals. But there will also be one top team in the Atlantic Division and another in the Central that gave up significant assets and is guaranteed to lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Barcelona’s Spanish league game is postponed after death of team doctor

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna in the Spanish league was postponed after the death of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia. Fans were informed of the decision around 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. Barcelona said it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.” Barcelona club president Joan Laporta said that the doctor had died “suddenly” as the team gathered hours before the game. Local media reports said the death was due to medical reasons and occurred at a team hotel. The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after previously working with its futsal team.

