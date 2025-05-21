AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Gilgeous-Alexander voted as the NBA’s MVP, continuing run of international players winning the award

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He’s the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn’t enough, he also won the scoring title. That’s an MVP year. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced Wednesday as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, his first time winning the award. It’s now seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP, extending the longest such streak in league history.

Indianapolis Colts’ music-loving owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65. Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the teams chief operating officer, made the announcement in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

NFL teams can keep using the tush push after ban proposal fails at owners meetings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners narrowly failed to pass a proposal to prohibit the tush push. The fate of the short-yardage strategy was on the agenda at their spring meetings. The ban on offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner was supported by a 22-10 vote, according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because details weren’t made public. That’s two short of the three-quarters majority required by league bylaws. Health and safety committees for the players and owners and the league’s competition committee all unanimously recommended the proposal.

Brock Purdy avoided offseason drama before signing 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After watching drama-filled offseasons when it came to contract negotiations the past two years with his San Francisco 49ers teammates, Brock Purdy was intent on doing his best to avoid a repeat in his situation. Purdy and the 49ers managed to do just that when they agreed on a five-year extension worth $265 million following talks that had had no public acrimony. Purdy described said the initial offer from the 49ers as “respectful” and made a point of showing up to the start of the offseason program last month as a sign of good faith. That all led to the deal to the deal getting finalized quickly.

Penske fires top 3, including Tim Cindric, from IndyCar organization as part of cheating scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has fired team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer in the wake of an Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. Penske said in a statement Wednesday that “nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.” Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified part on their cars ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifications for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

After NFL approval, LA28’s Wasserman is optimistic MLB players will also find a path to the Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics remain optimistic that Major League Baseball will find a way to join the NFL in sending the world’s best athletes in their respective sports to the 2028 Games. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman said he has been in close contact with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the decision that must be made by both the league and the players’ union on whether to send players to the Olympics in the middle of the 2028 MLB season. There’s no current timetable for the decision. Wasserman says MLB participation is the right thing for everybody involved.

Trump hosts NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has honored the 2025 NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators at the White House, proclaiming that “lesser teams would have crumbled” during its nail-biting title game victory. “It was looking bad,” Trump said, noting that Houston led by as many as 12 points in a game Florida rallied to win 65-63 in San Antonio in April. ”Did you think you were going to win?” Wednesday’s East Room ceremony featured top Trump administration leaders from Florida, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody.

Ernie Els, Retief Goosen join South African president in White House meeting with Trump

Ernie Els and Retief Goosen spent the day before the Senior PGA Championship as guests of the South African president in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to shoot down Trump’s baseless claims that white Afrikaner farmers are being targeted by the government. Trump is at ease with some of golf’s greats from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods. Els and Goosen have multiple major championships and are in the Hall of Fame. Both were children during the transition from apartheid. Els says he wants to see South Africa flourish and the U.S. to help.

Edwards, Timberwolves seek answers to Thunder’s ‘AAU’ defense to avoid 2-0 deficit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to solve Oklahoma City’s ‘AAU’ defense to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the Western Conference finals. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards used the term to describe Oklahoma City’s young, aggressive unit after the Thunder held the Timberwolves to 34.9% shooting in a 114-88 victory in Game 1. Edwards said the first key for him is to be more aggressive. He didn’t like that he took just 13 shots in the Game 1 loss. Minnesota made just 15 of 51 3-pointers in the opener and committed 17 turnovers. Game 2 is on Thursday night.

Tottenham beats Man United 1-0 for Europa League title and ends long trophy drought

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift its first European trophy in more than four decades. It is the first major title for Tottenham since it won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner at the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings. The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season’s Champions League.

