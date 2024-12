AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:17 p.m. EST

Kings fire coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his 3rd season, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Mike Brown less than halfway through his third season with the team mired in a five-game losing streak, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the firing. Brown won NBA Coach of the Year in his first season in 2022-23, when he helped Sacramento end the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 16 seasons. But Sacramento lost in the play-in tournament last year and was off to a 13-18 start this season.

Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t play Sunday against Dallas. Hurts is still in the NFL concussion protocol. The Eagles will turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday because Hurts is dealing with the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington. Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract to create cap space, flexibility, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Browns have again restructured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s massive contract to create salary-cap space and give them future flexibility. Watson has been limited to just 19 games in three seasons because of an NFL suspension and injuries with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022. The restructuring allows the team to spread out the salary-cap hit after the 2026 season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose contract details.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78

Longtime CBS sportscaster Greg Gumbel has died from cancer. He was 78. His family announced his death in a statement released by CBS on Friday. In March, Gumbel missed his first NCAA Tournament since 1997 due to what he said at the time were family health issues. Gumbel was the studio host for CBS since returning to the network from NBC in 1998. Gumbel signed an extension with CBS last year that allowed him to continue hosting college basketball while stepping back from NFL announcing duties. David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, described Gumbel as someone who broke barriers and set standards for others during his career.

Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii

Scottie Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass preparing Christmas dinner, forcing the top-ranked player to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s season-opening event in Hawaii. Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement: “Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks.” Scheffler withdrew from The Sentry, the winners-only tournament Jan. 2-5 at Kapalua Resort. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Vanderbilt beats Georgia Tech 35-27 in Birmingham Bowl for first postseason win in 11 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Vanderbilt secured its first winning season since 2013 with a 35-27 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday in the Birmingham Bowl. The Commodores capped the season with yet another big win led by Pavia, a New Mexico State transfer whose gritty play helped lead a huge turnaround from a 2-10 season. Pavia accounted for three of his scores in a six-minute span starting late in the third quarter before a Haynes King-led Georgia Tech rally.

Navy gets 95-yard TD run from Horvath and stops 2-point try to beat Oklahoma in Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Blake Horvath set a Navy record with a 95-yard touchdown run and scored a go-ahead 6-yarder with 4:34 left as the Midshipmen overcame an early two-touchdown deficit and stopped a late 2-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma 21-20 in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Sooners got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Michael Hawkins Jr. to Jake Roberts with six seconds left, but Hawkins was sacked by Justin Reed on the conversion try. Navy reached 10 wins for the first time since 2019, which had been their last winning season. Oklahoma has its second losing season in Brent Venables’ three years as coach.

Mavs star Luka Doncic will be out about a month before check on calf injury, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be out about a month before being re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. Doncic has undergone an MRI on his strained left calf. The absence is almost certain to be long enough to disqualify the five-time All-NBA player from consideration for that and other major awards, including MVP. Doncic had already missed eight games this season before his latest injury.

Mets and pitcher Sean Manaea finalize $75 million, 3-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea and the New York Mets have finalized a $75 million, three-year contract that keeps one of the team’s best pitchers last season at the front of a remodeled rotation. The sides agreed to financial terms earlier this week, subject to a successful physical. Manaea emerged as New York’s top starter in 2024 during his first season with the club, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 outings. The left-hander then became a free agent for the third straight offseason. His return gives New York a much-needed frontline starter to help complete its reconstructed rotation. Mets owner Steve Cohen has committed $916.25 million to five free agents this offseason — four of them starting pitchers.

76ers’ Joel Embiid fined $75,000 for obscene gestures during victory over Celtics

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Friday for making obscene gestures during the first half of the the 76ers’ 118-114 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The fine comes nearly two months after Embiid was suspended for three games without pay for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. Embiid, the 2022-23 MVP, has played only nine games this season. He’s averaging 21.3 points and seven rebounds. Embiid and the 76ers are at Utah on Saturday night.

