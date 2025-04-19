AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:16 a.m. EDT

What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies take West’s 8th seed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant promised a sprained right ankle wouldn’t keep him out of Memphis’ play-in game against Dallas with the Western Conference’s last postseason berth up for grabs Friday night. Morant did more than just play. He delivered a thrilling start that included a high-flying, one-handed slam that had teammate Desmond Bane yelling “Showtime!” at him in celebration as Morant elevated so much his eyes were level with the rim. The guard scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, and Memphis never trailed in a 120-106 victory to take the No. 8 seed and a spot Sunday in Game 1 at top-seeded Oklahoma City. He was injured Tuesday night at Golden State.

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

It’s go time. The race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is finally beginning. The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota. The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma City-Memphis, Boston-Orlando, Cleveland-Miami and Houston-Golden State.

Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history. Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

Gregg Popovich has medical incident in restaurant, is resting at home, AP source says

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter said who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither Popovich nor the team released any details publicly. The 76-year-old Popovich, who missed most of this season while recovering from what the Spurs called a mild stroke, was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well. TMZ Sports obtained video footage of what it said was Popovich being placed into an ambulance.

Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for birth of his first child

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of his first child. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani is with his wife and on MLB’s paternity list. Roberts said before the Dodgers’ series opener in Texas on Friday night that he doesn’t know when Ohtani is going to rejoin the team or details about the pending birth. The 30-year-old posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife were expecting a baby in 2025. The two-way superstar can miss up to three games while on paternity leave.

Blue Jays’ Addison Barger uncorks MLB’s hardest outfield assist throw of 2025

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger matched a team record with three outfield assists on Friday, and uncorked the hardest throw on an outfield assist in the majors this season. Barger made throws of 98.8, 96.0 and 93.6 mph in Toronto’s 3-1 win over Seattle. He’s the third Toronto player with three outfield assists in a game, joining Rick Bosetti (1979) and Steve Bowling (1977).

Tucker hits 2-run HR, Cubs score 6 in 8th after giving up 10 in top half to beat Diamondbacks 13-11

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker had the fans on their feet, roaring and pumping their fists as he rounded the bases after hitting the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning. His screaming line drive cleared the right-field wall with plenty of room to spare. The Cubs went from giving up 10 in the eighth to scoring six in the bottom half and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 on Friday in one of the wildest games on record. The Cubs are just the seventh team in at least the past 125 seasons to allow 10 or more runs in an inning and win. They are also one of five teams to give up 10 or more runs and score six or more in the same inning.

Justin Thomas makes two late birdies to restore his lead at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is leading the RBC Heritage by two shots going into the weekend at Harbour Town. The wind picked up and the course is getting dry and fast. Thomas relied on a pair of birdies on the back nine for a 69. That gives him a two-shot lead over Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley. Kim was 8 under through 12 holes and settled for a 64. He’s different from so many players that are decompressing from the Masters. Kim missed out on Augusta National for the first time since 2016. He says that has made him focus.

Lindor hits 1st walk-off homer for Mets, 250th home run of career, in 5-4 win over Cardinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor turned on an inside cutter from Ryan Fernandez leading off the ninth inning and sent the ball soaring into Citi Field’s second deck in right field, 401 feet away. Lindor’s home run, the 250th of his major league career, lifted the New York Mets over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. New York overcame deficits of 2-0 in the fifth and 3-2 in the sixth, then took a 4-3 lead of Luis Torrens’ RBI double in the eighth and blew it when Huascar Brazobán allowed Brendan Donovan home run starting the top of the ninth.

NFL’s smallest market prepares to host league’s top offseason spectacle as draft comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The NFL draft’s annual pilgrimage to cities across the league is arriving in Green Bay next week with all the pageantry that comes from operating in the home of the league’s only publicly owned franchise. Green Bay’s smaller population likely means a smaller number of people at this draft. Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says a total attendance of about 250,000 is expected, That’s less than one-third of the record crowd of over 775,000 that attended last year’s draft in Detroit.

