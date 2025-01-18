AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:15 a.m. EST

Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says he intends to sign with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki will join fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a move many baseball executives have long expected. The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays also were pursuing Sasaki, who has until next Thursday to finalize a contract.

Notre Dame and Ohio State arrive in Atlanta and it’s the 2nd visit of the season for Fighting Irish

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame arrived in Atlanta on their charter flights on Friday as the teams moved closer to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. The Buckeyes are big favorites but the Fighting Irish may have an advantage. Coach Marcus Freeman’s team has previously played in Atlanta — and in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — this season. In a game that strengthened Notre Dame’s playoff hopes, the Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19 as quarterback Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns. Asked if that gives his team an advantage, Freeman said “We hope so.”

Penguins’ Nedeljkovic makes NHL history as he becomes 1st goalie with goal and assist in a game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic remembers admiring the way Marty Turco and Martin Brodeur handled the puck in his childhood. On Friday night, he accomplished something neither of them — or any other goalie — had ever done. Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in NHL history to have a goal and an assist during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Nedeljkovic, who halso had 40 saves, had a secondary assist on Glass’ goal with 8:17 left in the second period that gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead. His goal came with 2:42 to play after the Sabres pulled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for an extra skater. He gathered the puck behind his own net and fired away from behind the goal line and buried the shot from about 180 feet away.

California pals Tien, 19, and Michelsen, 20, are 2 of 4 US men in the Australian Open’s 4th round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two friends from California, Learner Tien and Alex Michelsen, have both reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. Tien is 19, and Michelsen is 20. They are two of the four American men still in the bracket, along with Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton. Tien and Michelsen were born about 15 months apart and first crossed paths a decade ago when they were playing in Southern California tennis tournaments for kids. They frequently play Fortnite together, trained together in Orange County all offseason and are keeping tabs on each other at Melbourne Park. Their lockers are right next door.

Wife-and-husband duo Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils win on the same court at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils has joined Roger Federer as the only men to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round at age 38 or older since the tournament field expanded to 128 players in 1988. Monfils came back to beat No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday. After punctuating his victory with a 134 mph (215 kph) ace — his 24th of the afternoon, doubling Fritz’s total — Monfils did a celebratory dance at the baseline while thousands of fans at Margaret Court Arena roared, many waving red-white-and-blue French flags. And after that win, Monfils returned and sat in the stands to watch his wife, Elina Svitolina, eliminate the women’s No. 4 seed, two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Sofia Goggia earns her 4th downhill win in Cortina while Lindsey Vonn places 20th

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Sofia Goggia solidified her status as the favorite for another downhill gold by winning for the fourth time in Cortina on the course for next year’s Olympics. Lindsey Vonn meanwhile still has some work to do before she reaches the podium in her World Cup comeback at age 40. Vonn finished 20th after wasting speed worthy of a top-10 finish with a mistake toward the end of her run. It was Vonn’s first race back in Cortina after nearly six years of retirement. Goggia finished a comfortable 0.42 seconds ahead of Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway and 0.55 ahead of Italian teammate Federica Brignone. Vonn was 1.68 behind.

Jimmy Butler returns from suspension, plays Friday for Miami against Denver

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler walked out of the Miami Heat locker room on Friday night wearing a Michael Jordan jersey. It wasn’t a No. 23 jersey. It was a No. 45 — the one Jordan briefly wore when he returned to the Chicago Bulls after coming out of retirement in March 1995. The message was clear: “I’m back.” Temporarily, perhaps. Butler’s seven-game suspension by the Heat for conduct they deemed to be detrimental to the team is now over and he returned to the Heat lineup for the first time in two weeks, scoring 18 points in Miami’s 133-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Breanna Stewart scores first basket in Unrivaled history in debut of 3-on-3 women’s league

MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled shined brightly on its opening night. The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier debuted Friday night. The co-founders squared off in the opening game and fittingly Stewart scored the first basket in league history _ a baseline jumper. Collier’s team got the last laugh though, rallying to win the inaugural game. The idea for the domestic league was first discussed a couple of years ago and now it’s come to fruition. The Miami venue that was created in about six weeks and seats about 850 fans was full. Those in attendance cheered virtually on every play as they didn’t really have allegiances to either team.

Australian Open: Iga Swiatek is in total control during a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Emma Raducanu

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek has described her performance as perfect after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open. Saturday’s contest was the only matchup in the women’s third round between two players who have won a Grand Slam title. Swiatek has a total of five such trophies although never has made it past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She lost in the third round a year ago. Next for Swiatek will be a matchup against Eva Lys, a player who lost in qualifying but made it into the main draw when someone else withdrew. Other women’s winners included Elena Rybakina, Eva Navarro and Daria Kasatkina. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner advanced. Other men’s winners included Americans Ben Shelton, Learner Tien and Alex Michelsen, while No. 4 Taylor Fritz lost to 38-year-old Gael Monfils.

LA’s Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city’s rebuild could impact the Games’ runup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deadly wildfires that have ravaged sections of Los Angeles left an indelible imprint on the region’s landscape and psyche. The runup to the city hosting the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics will coincide with massive rebuilding of housing and infrastructure at a time when the region’s resources figure to be stretched to the max. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman has met with President-elect Donald Trump to shore up support, and he says Trump has offered his “unwavering commitment.” The region’s ability to recover will be sorely tested as it prepares to host World Cup soccer games in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 and then the Olympics for a third time.

