AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:14 p.m. EST

NFL offseason priorities include health and safety, kickoff evaluation and expanding replay assist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL offseason won’t last long. By the time the Philadelphia Eagles complete their victory parade Friday, it’ll be less than two weeks until the scouting combine kicks off in Indianapolis. Free agency follows on March 10 with the two-day negotiating period. The annual league meeting starts March 30. The seven teams with new head coaches may open offseason workout programs on April 7 and the remaining 25 teams can follow two weeks later. Then, it’s time for the NFL draft on April 24 in Green Bay. Some of the league’s offseason priorities include player health and safety and conversations about potential new rules, including reviewing kickoffs following a one-year experiment with dynamic changes.

Fox projects the Super Bowl averaged a record 126 million U.S. viewers

Fox Sports is projecting a Super Bowl record average audience of 126 million U.S. viewers across television and streaming platforms for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City. Sunday night’s game was televised by Fox, Fox Deportes and Telemundo and streamed on Tubi as well as the NFL’s digital platforms. Fox’s projections include Nielsen’s early numbers and streaming data from Tubi and the NFL. Updated and more complete numbers are expected on Tuesday. It would be the second straight year the Super Bowl has reached a record audience. The Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco last year averaged 123.7 million on CBS, Nickelodeon, Univision and streaming platforms.

Tiger Woods withdraws from his signature event as he processes death of his mother

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational. He says he planned to play and tried to get ready but is still processing the death of his mother. Kultida Woods died unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 80. Woods says he hopes to be at Torrey Pines later in the week. He is the tournament host of this $20 million signature event that benefits his foundation. The tournament is held annually at Riviera. But it had to relocated to Torrey Pines because of the deadly LA wildfires. Woods has won eight times as a pro at Torrey Pines, including the U.S. Open.

LaMelo Ball misses second half of Hornets’ game against Brooklyn with right ankle soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMelo Ball missed the second half of Charlotte’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night because of right ankle soreness. Ball, who has battled frequent ankle problems and only recently returned from a sprained left one, played 10 minutes in the first half and the Hornets announced at halftime that he would not return. The Hornets dropped all five games Ball missed from Jan. 29-Feb. 5. He came back to score 24 points in a victory over San Antonio on Friday but sat out Sunday at Detroit with what the Hornets said was left ankle soreness. Ball had five points and three assists Monday.

Luka Doncic donates $500,000 for wildfire relief ahead of his possible debut with Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic began the possible day of his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers by donating $500,000 to fire recovery efforts in his new community. The Slovenian star was upgraded to probable several hours before the Lakers’ home game against Utah on Monday night. Coach JJ Redick has said he hopes Doncic will debut at home against the Jazz for the Lakers, who acquired him just over a week ago from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic hasn’t played in a game since Christmas because of a strained left calf, but he participated in practice with his new team last week.

Timberwolves sale to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez back on track after arbitration ruling

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ownership transfer of the Minnesota Timberwolves must continue as originally planned. An arbitration panel has ruled that controlling owner Glen Taylor must cede control of the NBA club to partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in the disputed final phase of the sale. The $1.5 billion transaction was uniquely arranged three years ago to give Lore and Rodriguez the majority stake. Lore and Rodriguez, the former baseball star, announced that their timeline for obtaining league approval of the acquisition has not expired. Taylor bought the team for $88 million to keep it from moving to New Orleans in 1994.

Sidney Crosby says he’s good to go for Canada at 4 Nations after missing Penguins games with injury

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Sidney Crosby says he’s good to go for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off after getting injured in one of Pittsburgh’s final games before the break in the NHL season. Crosby skated between reigning league MVP Nathan MacKinnon and 2023 Stanley Cup winner Mark Stone at practice. Coach Jon Cooper stopped short of saying Crosby was definitely playing in Canada’s tournament opener against Sweden on Wednesday, but all indications are the 37-year-old will be on the ice. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who’s behind the bench for the United States, said for obvious reasons he was not a central figure in the decision-making process.

Jalen Hurts’ rocky road leads to a Super Bowl MVP award

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Hurts smiled as he held the Lombardi Trophy in his right hand and the Super Bowl MVP trophy in his left hand, reflecting on all he has gone through to reach the pinnacle of success. The hurdles he faced along the way helped lead to where he stood Monday morning as a Super Bowl champion and MVP. Hurts says he is always focused on the journey more than the results, but his performance in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs should quiet his critics.

Track’s proposed eligibility, transgender rules would completely ban Semenya and others

Track and field moved toward adopting rules that would place athletes assigned female at birth but have higher testosterone levels, like Caster Semenya, under the same set of rules as transgender athletes who were born male and transitioned to female. World Athletics announced recommendations that would apply strict transgender rules to people like Semenya, who was born female but has what the organization describes as naturally occurring testosterone levels in the typical male range.

4 Nations Face-Off teams ‘jump right in’ with little time to spare before the tournament starts

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — The United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland took the ice Monday outside Montreal for each team’s first practice at the 4 Nations Face-Off with players and coaches knowing there’s almost no time to coalesce before the tournament starts. Canada and Sweden get two practices and one morning skate before they play Wednesday. The lack of preparation compared to Olympics and other international events puts a priority on coaching and chemistry. The first step toward that goal actually came Sunday night when the teams gathered to watch the Super Bowl.

