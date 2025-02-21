AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:14 a.m. EST

American fans lightly boo ‘O Canada’ before 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON (AP) — American fans lightly booed the Canadian national anthem and roared out their own Thursday night before the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a matchup between the United States and Canada that has taken on collateral importance in the wake of cross-border political animosity. A smattering of jeers for “O Canada” were eventually drowned out by the singing fans; “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, with the sellout TD Garden crowd at full volume in an anthem battle that became the undercard for one of the most anticipated hockey games in decades.

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump’s 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in “O Canada” from “in all of us command” to “that only us command.” Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st state. Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle. The NHL declined comment on the situation. Canada won the game 3-2 in overtime.

New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees have dropped their ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner. Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener. Hal Steinbrenner says in a statement: “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.” As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day, which was ignored by closer Devin Williams.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to miss remainder of season after blood clot diagnosis

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama’s season is over. The Spurs say Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder. It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game. Wembanyama’s situation comes about 3 1/2 months after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and was forced to take a leave from the sideline. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Spurs expect Wembanyama to recover fully.

For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curveball from Japan reflect a broken system

BANÍ, Dominican Republic (AP) — Despite years of corruption and criticism, the entry point for talented players from the Dominican Republic into Major League Baseball’s development pipeline remains a Wild West form of free agency. Scouts fan out across the Caribbean country in search of talented players as young as 10 years old who then live and train at academies in hopes of reaching a handshake deal on a multimillion-dollar contract with an MLB franchise before they’re 16. There are mounting examples of players being pressured to falsify their age by as many as seven or eight years to increase their value.

ESPN and Major League Baseball will end their national television deal after 2025 season

ESPN’s coverage of Major League Baseball games — at least in its current form — will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro informed baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday morning that the network was opting out of the final three years of its contract, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. ESPN and MLB both made statements Thursday night confirming the end of the current rights deal. There was a March 1 deadline for MLB and ESPN to opt out of the final three years of their contract. The sides agreed to a seven-year deal in 2021 that averaged $550 million per season.

Italian skier Federica Brignone wins, Mikaela Shiffrin is 25th in her first GS race after injury

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone won the first World Cup giant slalom after taking gold at the world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 25th in the American’s first race in the discipline in nearly 12 weeks. Brignone beat runner-up Alice Robinson of New Zealand by 0.40 seconds. They also finished 1-2 in the GS at the worlds. Robinson remained in the lead of the discipline standings. Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway came 1.57 behind in third. Amercian Paula Moltzan dropped from third after the opening run to sixth.

Tiger Woods joins another White House meeting as PGA Tour moves closer to Saudi deal

Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan have taken part of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump that signals more progress in getting a deal done with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the financial muscle behind the rival league, also was part of the meeting. The PGA Tour said in a statement that the parties discussed “the reunification of golf.” It was the second meeting in two weeks at the White House on the future of the sport.

Players 1, umpires 0: Cubs hurler Cody Poteet makes first ABS challenge in spring training and wins

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet believed the 95 mph fastball he threw to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was in the strike zone. Plate umpire Tony Randazzo disagreed and called it a ball. Instead of arguing, Poteet simply patted the top of his cap, signifying he wanted to challenge the call. After a few seconds, the verdict was ready on the video board in right-center field. Poteet was correct — it was a strike, just catching the bottom of the zone. The first test of the Automated Ball-Strike System went off without a hitch Thursday, with Randazzo quickly reversing the call.

Champions League draw serves up a Madrid derby, Bayern vs. Leverkusen and Liverpool-PSG

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A Madrid derby. A German classic. A rare meeting between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. The Champions League got more heavyweight clashes when the round of 16 draw was made Friday. Defending champion Real Madrid’s reward for ousting 2023 title winner Manchester City is two city derbies against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid won both times when they met in the finals of 2014 and 2016. Bayern Munich was paired with Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool was the top-seeded team in the draw after finishing first in the 36-team standings last month but still got a tough assignment as the Premier League leader was paired with No. 15 seed PSG.

