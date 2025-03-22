AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:10 a.m. EDT

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

George Foreman has died, his family says. The fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before authoring an inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman was 76. A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers and leaves without signing, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that Rodgers visited on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not made public. Rodgers spent several hours in the team’s facility gathering information but left without signing a contract. Pittsburgh has an opening at quarterback after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and free agent Russell Wilson appears unlikely to return. The 41-year-old Rodgers spent two turbulent years with the New York Jets after a long stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

Missing madness: NCAA Tournament first round bereft of buzzer-beaters and major upsets

The calendar says it’s March. Most of the madness has been missing so far. There certainly have been upsets. Just ask the owners of the 99.9956% of brackets with at least one blemish. But with the first round of the NCAA Tournament complete, the bracket has been bereft of the buzzer-beaters and major upsets that have become ubiquitous during March Madness. The best the bracket has so far is a pair of No. 12 seeds over 5s. That’s become almost expected — occurring at 35% clip, according to the NCAA. And the only buzzer-beater was in the First Four on Tuesday.

Duke star Cooper Flagg has a smooth March Madness debut in his return from an ankle injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg looked comfortable and unbothered in his NCAA Tournament debut as he returned from a sprained ankle. Flagg finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes against Mount St. Mary’s. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and beat the 16-seed 93-49 to open their push for a sixth national title. Flagg says he had long dreamed about playing in the NCAA Tournament. So he had some jitters about that. But he says he wasn’t worried about his ankle.

McLaren’s Piastri takes his first F1 pole at Chinese Grand Prix. Hamilton to start fifth

SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren’s Oscar Piastri has scored his maiden pole position in Formula 1 ahead of Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix by delivering two sizzling laps that were quick enough for the top spot ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. The 23-year-old Australian was second in Saturday morning’s Sprint race and says he’s “pretty pumped” to go one better Sunday, with the major challenge being tire wear. Norris who won the season opening Australian Grand Prix will start ahead of his expected title rival Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fourth. Sprint winner Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

UConn’s bid for 3rd straight title endures with 67-59 win over Oklahoma in March Madness

RALEIGH, N,C. (AP) — UConn’s improbable bid for a third straight national title continued when Alex Karaban came through with a critical 3-pointer and a floater in the lane during a late run that helped the Huskies hold off Oklahoma 67-59 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Karaban had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies, the No. 8 in seed in the West Region who extended their March Madness winning streak to 13 games. That’s tied with Duke from 1991-93 for the second-longest without missing a tournament. Solo Ball scored 14 points to help the Huskies advance to face top region seed Florida.

Number of perfect brackets down to nearly zero through Friday’s early March Madness games

Nearly every bracket has busted. Through Friday’s first round, the number of perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament was down to 81 out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That’s 0.0000002% for those of you keeping track. ESPN’s tracker listed 121 perfect brackets remaining out of 24 million on its site following the night slate. That’s down from 1,098 early in the day. Yahoo Sports’ is down a mathematic zero with 30 brackets still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.

Bryant guard Earl Timberlake gives the Bulldogs their One Bloody Moment in March Madness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryant guard Earl Timberlake left a piece of himself on the floor for the Bulldogs in their NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan State. Timberlake received a gash over his left eye in the first half while scrambling for a rebound that left his face covered with blood. Timberlake missed about four minutes of game time before returning to finish with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. said the sequence highlighted the toughness of the American East Player of the Year.

Rick Pitino and John Calipari share a mutual respect. Just don’t call them friends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rick Pitino and John Calipari are a pair of basketball lifers who are more alike than they care to admit. The Hall of Famers will renew their occasionally acrimonious rivalry on Saturday when Pitino’s second-seeded St. John’s faces Calipari’s No. 10 seed Arkansas for the chance to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The matchup has been anticipated since the March Madness brackets were announced. It was sealed on Thursday when Arkansas beat Kansas and St. John’s dispatched Omaha in the first round in Providence.

Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston agree to 2-year, $8 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the New York Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston have agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract. The 31-year-old Winston joins Tommy DeVito as the only quarterbacks on the Giants’ roster. New York has been in the market in free agency for a veteran, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also mentioned as possible targets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the deal. Fox Sports first reported that Winston was joining the Giants.

