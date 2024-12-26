AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:09 p.m. EST

US sex-abuse watchdog fires investigator after learning of his arrest for stealing drug money

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport abruptly fired one of its investigators last month after learning he’d been arrested for stealing money confiscated after a drug bust he was part of during his previous job as a police officer. Jason Krasley left his job with the Allentown Police Department in Pennsylvania in 2021 and was hired by the Denver-based SafeSport center to look into sensitive cases involving sex abuse and harassment. The center said it conducts multiple interviews and a “comprehensive background check” of potential employees. The center said it was looking into cases Krasley handled to make sure they were dealt with appropriately.

Jim Larrañaga steps down at Miami, Bill Courtney takes over to finish season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jim Larrañaga has stepped down as Miami’s men’s basketball coach effective immediately. Larrañaga will be replaced by associate head coach Bill Courtney — one of Larrañaga’s best friends for the past three decades or so — for the remainder of the season. The now-former coach says he loves the university but believes it’s the right time to step away. Larrañaga says “I’ve tried every which way to keep this going.” Larrañaga joins a long line of prominent college basketball coaches who have left their jobs in recent years citing the changes in the game and the challenge of coaching in the name, image and likeness era.

Cowboys shutting down CeeDee Lamb with 2 games to go over receiver’s shoulder issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are shutting down CeeDee Lamb with two games remaining after their 2023 All-Pro receiver spent the second half of the season dealing with a sprained right shoulder. The team says additional exams revealed enough damage to keep Lamb off the field Sunday at Philadelphia and in the final game at home against Washington. The team says surgery isn’t expected to be required. Dallas was eliminated from playoff contention a few hours before last weekend’s 26-24 victory over Tampa Bay.

At least 65 million tune in for Netflix NFL Christmas Day games. NBA holiday ratings also skyrocket

LeBron James is going to have to make room for the NFL. Wednesday’s doubleheader on Netflix set records as the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history, with numbers nearly five times more than the NBA. The Baltimore Ravens’ 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million while Kansas City’s 29-10 win at Pittsburgh averaged 24.1 according to early viewer figures released by Nielsen on Thursday. Nielsen also said there were 65 million U.S. viewers who tuned in for at least one minute of one of the two games. The NBA’s five-game slate averaged about 5.25 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and its platforms, according to the league and Nielsen.

Pat Riley says the Miami Heat will not trade Jimmy Butler

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If Jimmy Butler wants a trade, the Miami Heat have no plans to make him happy. Heat President Pat Riley — in a rare move — spoke out to address rumors Thursday, saying the team has no plans to trade Butler. It’s a clear sign that, if necessary, the team will be willing to let Butler leave as a free agent and get nothing in return. Riley says in a release distributed by the team “we usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches.”

Tucker Gleason runs and passes for 5 OT scores as Toledo beats Pitt 48-46 in bowl-record 6 overtimes

DETROIT (AP) — Tucker Gleason ran for one overtime score and threw for four more as Toledo beat Pittsburgh 48-46 in a bowl-record six overtimes at the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field. The game surpassed the previous mark set 48 hours earlier when South Florida beat San Jose State 41-39 in five overtimes in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday. Pitt freshman Julian Dugger, making his college debut, ran for two overtime scores and threw for two more but his incomplete pass in the sixth overtime ended the game.

Penn State offensive coordinator Kotelnicki’s creativity has the Nittany Lions humming in the CFP

Penn State’s offense is thriving under first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The Nittany Lions are one of a handful of Power Four schools averaging 200 yards per game rushing and receiving heading into their College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Boise State. Penn State has one of the most unique offensive weapons in the country in tight end Tyler Warren. Warren has 92 receptions this season and has become a threat out of the backfield, rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Cole Hutson has 5 assists, defending champion US routs Germany 10-4 in world junior hockey opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson had five assists to help the United States open its world junior hockey title defense with a 10-4 victory over Germany on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Boston College’s James Hagens had two goals and two assists, and fellow BC forward Gabe Perreault and Minnesota’s Brodie Ziemer also scored twice in the Group A game. BU’s Brandon Svoboda and Cole Eiserman, Providence’s Trevor Connelly and the Erie Otters’ Carey Terrance added goals, and Michigan State’s Trey Augustine made 18 saves. In the late game, Canada faced Finland in Group A. In Group B at TD Place, Sweden beat Slovakia 5-2, and Czechia topped Switzerland 5-1. Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka had a natural hat trick and added an assist for Sweden.

Organizers say two sailors have died in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race amid a stormy first night

Two sailors on separate boats have been killed in boom accidents two hours apart on a storm-ravaged first night of the annual Sydney to Hobart race, adding to the event’s long history of deaths at sea. The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Sydney, which administers the yacht race, said Friday that one sailor each on entrants Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline were killed after being struck by the boom, a large horizontal pole at the bottom of the sail. Officials later said a sailor was washed overboard on another boat, but was rescued. That crew member was from Hobart yacht Porco Rosso, and he drifted a kilometer from the yacht before being rescued. The race will continue.

Haaland penalty failure and Fernandes red card pile on woes for City and United in Premier League

Erling Haaland’s failure from the penalty spot and Bruno Fernandes’ latest red card have compounded the woes of Manchester City and Manchester United on another tough day for the two Premier League giants. City dropped more points in its improbably poor run of form by drawing 1-1 at home to Everton. Haaland had a spot kick saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The defending champions have only won one of its last 13 games in all competitions. City is languishing in seventh place while United is 14th after a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton. Fernandes was sent off in the 47th. First-place Liverpool beat Leicester 3-1 in foggy conditions at Anfield and leads by seven points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.