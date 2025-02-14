AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:09 a.m. EST

JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins broke out of a scoring slump with 38 points, helping sixth-ranked USC topple No. 1 UCLA 71-60 and further delivering on her goal of restoring the program to its earlier glory. Some of those Trojans stars from the early 1980s — including Hall of Famers Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson — joined a raucous crowd on its feet as USC rallied for the program’s first win over a top-ranked team since 1983 on Thursday night. Watkins made six 3-pointers, 8-of-10 free throws, and 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists in 39 minutes.

Rodgers’ stint with the Jets is over. Here are some potential landing spots if he doesn’t retire

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets began with lots of fanfare and Super Bowl aspirations. It ended less than two years later with a disappointing thud. The Jets slammed the door on the 41-year-old quarterback potentially returning to the team when they said they told Rodgers they were moving a different direction. The four-time MVP hasn’t announced his playing plans, but if Rodgers wants to get back into the huddle, it won’t be with the Jets. But there are a few quarterback-needy teams such as the Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders and Steelers that could be potential landing spots.

Back in his native Bay Area, All-Star Damian Lillard seeks to make college more attainable for kids

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Damian Lillard went back to Oakland High on Thursday to help make the path for some current students there a little easier. Lillard started his All-Star weekend with a stop at his alma mater to unveil The Damian Lillard Scholars program. He’s helping provide $25,000 scholarships to students at nine East Bay high schools that will help with out-of-state tuition if they choose to attend Portland State, a nod to where his NBA career began with the Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia fans set to celebrate their beloved Eagles with Super Bowl parade on Valentine’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans will be swooning on Valentine’s Day as they swarm the city for a Super Bowl parade. There’ll be a lot of love to go around. The underdog Eagles possess the Lombardi trophy after an easy 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the game’s MVP and running back Saquon Barkley the league’s offensive player of the year. The parade starts at 11 a.m. in South Philadelphia, while the team ceremony kicks off at 2 p.m. on the art museum’s “Rocky” steps. City leaders hope the famously exuberant Eagles fans will stay safe and keep the mood festive.

With tears flowing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets another shot at the Daytona 500 as a team owner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. blinked back tears as the moment socked him at Daytona International Speedway — a track bursting with triumph and tragedy for his family — that he was, with a country star and a NASCAR champ in tow, back in the Daytona 500. Long NASCAR’s most popular driver as he built a Hall of Fame racing career in the intimidating shadow of his father, Earnhardt celebrated Thursday night at the track where he won two Daytona 500s and suffered the loss his father on the last lap in the 2001 race when JR Motorsports and driver Justin Allgaier qualified for for the season-opening “Great American Race” when they secured a spot in one of the two qualifying races.

Castroneves to use “world-class driver” provisional to race in Daytona 500 after qualifying crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will race in the Daytona 500 as a special 41st driver under a new rule that allows for a “world-class driver” to receive a provisional spot. The Brazilian did not want to use the provisional and hoped to race his way into the field in the first of two 150-mile qualifying races. But he was involved in an early eight-car accident. With 41 drivers, it will be the largest Daytona 500 field since 43 cars was the standard in 2015. Bubba Wallace won the first qualifying race and Justin Allgaier raced his way into the Daytona 500 to help JR Motorsports make its Cup debut Sunday. Austin Cindric won the second qualifying race and Corey LaJoie earned the final spot in the field.

McCarthy’s big finish gives him the lead in the cold rain and brutal test of Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Denny McCarthy is leading the Genesis Invitational thanks to two holes to close out an otherwise tough and miserable day of weather. McCarthy finished birdie-eagle for a 68. That gives him a one-shot lead over Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers. Scottie Scheffler was another shot back after missing a short birdie attempt on his final hole. Torrey Pines was brutal as ever because of a cold rain and enough wind. Two of the par 5s played over par. The fifth hole didn’t yield a single birdie. Torrey Pines is filling in for Riviera this year because of the LA wildfires.

Steph vs. Sabrina, the big hit of All-Star weekend last year, won’t happen this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There will be no Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu rematch at All-Star weekend. The NBA announced Thursday that the 3-point shooting event bringing together two of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA is not going to be part of the lineup in San Francisco. It was the hit of All-Star weekend last year. Talks went on for weeks to try to make the rematch happen, even stretching into All-Star week itself. It seemed more than logical that a rematch would occur; All-Star weekend is on Curry’s home floor this weekend and Ionescu is a Bay Area native who grew up watching Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Norway’s Ingebrigtsen sets world record in the indoor mile days after Nuguse’s mark

LIEVIN, France (AP) — Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen has set a world record in the indoor mile, beating Yared Nuguse’s mark set just five days earlier at the Millrose Games. The two-time Olympic champion also set the world indoor 1,500 meter record at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF in northern France. Ingebrigtsen crossed the finish line in a time of 3 minutes, 45.14 seconds, improving on Nuguse’s 3:46.63 in New York. Along the way, he hit 1,500 meters in 3:29.63, taking almost a second off the mark he set on the same track in 2022.

Marcus Stroman a no-show for New York Yankees’ first two workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stroman has been a no-show on the field for the New York Yankees’ first two spring training workouts. Stroman isn’t required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, the mandatory reporting date under the collective bargaining agreement. But most players arrive on the voluntary reporting date. Yankees manager Aaron Boon says he had talked to Stroman and knew he might be out the first couple of days. Boone wouldn’t disclose Stroman’s reasoning for being absent after the team’s second day of practice Thursday.

