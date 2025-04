AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:05 a.m. EDT

Justin Rose steals the Masters show and builds 3-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose showed there’s more than two players capable of winning a Masters green jacket. With all the attention on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy he matched his personal best at Augusta National with a 65. That gives Rose a three-shot lead over Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners. McIlroy took two double bogeys in the closing stretch and was seven shots behind. Rose now has led the opening round five times. That’s a Masters record. But he doesn’t have a green jacket to show for it. Scheffler says he was happy with a bogey-free start.

Scottie Scheffler begins his pursuit of a third green jacket with a 68 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Defending champion Scottie Scheffler opened with a bogey-free 68 on Thursday to put himself in the mix at the Masters. The world’s top-ranked player made two long birdie putts and a couple of nice sand saves to finish at 4 under on a warm, sunny day that produced some low scores at Augusta National. Scheffler is trying to become the youngest player since Jack Nicklaus in 1966 to win three green jackets. He is winless heading into the week for the first time since 2021. Part of that may have to do with the late start he got on the year after cutting himself on a wine glass while making ravioli in December.

Morant changes 3-point celebration to pretend grenade toss in light of league fines and warnings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant got in trouble again for aiming an imaginary gun to celebrate 3-pointers, so he has gone to a different make-believe violent way to mark a long-distance shot. The Memphis Grizzlies leading scorer, who was fined $75,000 recently for mimicking pointing a long gun after a basket from outside the arc, acted like he was pulling the pin and tossing a grenade in Thursday night’s 141-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant, who was 5 of 13 from 3-point range, in some cases even covered his ears after the windmill-like hurl of the invisible explosive. Morant says that’s his new celebration until someone has a problem with it.

Fred Couples shoots 71 at the Masters. So much for the 65-year-old thinking he no longer belongs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, the 65-year-old former champion proving to himself as much as anyone else that he still belongs. Couples had doubts after last year, when his back was bothering him and rounds of 80 and 76 caused him to miss the cut. His first round was highlighted by a chip-in for birdie at the first and a hole-out from 191 yards for eagle at the 14th. Couples became the second-oldest player to shoot a subpar round at the Masters behind Tom Watson, who was a month older when he shot 71 in 2015.

Salah stays: Egypt star signs 2-year deal at Liverpool and sets sights on more trophies

Mohamed Salah’s trophy-laden spell with Liverpool is set to extend to a decade after the prolific Egypt forward signed a new contract with the Premier League leader after months of uncertainty over his future. The 32-year-old Salah was one of three key senior players with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk due to be out of contract at the end of this season. He is the first to extend his stay having already established himself as a club great with 243 goals in 394 appearances. That places him third in the list of Liverpool’s all-time top scorers. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says Salah signed a two-year deal.

Masters whiz kid: Jose Luis Ballester takes a different kind of relief and does No. 1 at No. 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester took a different kind of relief at the Masters. The 21-year-old from Spain had to use the restroom in the worst way on the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National. He wound up turning his back to the grandstand and going in Rae’s Creek. Ballester figured he would be discreet. And then the gallery began to clap for him when it was over. Ballester says it was probably the loudest cheer for him all day. The Arizona State senior opened with a 76. His big mistake? He didn’t notice restrooms by the tee box.

Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win over defending champion Denver

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Owen Michaels scored his second goal 26 seconds into the second overtime and Western Michigan beat defending champion Denver 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four title game. Western Michigan will face Boston University — a 3-1 winner over Penn State in the second semifinal — in the championship game Saturday night. Brian Kramer also scored and freshman Hampton Slukynsky stopped 20 shots for a veteran-laden Western Michigan team making its Frozen Four debut in its 10th NCAA tournament appearance. The Broncos (33-7-1) set a season record for victories, extended their winning streak to nine and won after blowing a 2-0 third-period lead. Jared Wright, with the tying goal with 2:39 left in regulation, and Aidan Thompson scored for Denver (31-12-1).

Hughes, Eiserman score 2nd-period goals in Boston U’s 3-1 Frozen 4 semifinal win over Penn State

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman scored second-period goals and Boston University beat Penn State 3-1 on Thursday night to advance to its first Frozen Four final in 10 years. Freshman Mikhail Yegorov stopped 32 shots and Jack Harvey scored an empty-netter with a minute left for BU (24-12-2), which lost in the semifinals in each of the past two years. The Terriers are five-time champions, who lost to Providence in the 2015 and are seeking their first title since beating Miami (Ohio) in 2009. Boston University will face Frozen Four first-timers, top-seeded Western Michigan on Saturday night. The Broncos advanced with a 3-2 2OT win over defending champion Denver in the first semifinal. Nicholas DeGraves scored 2:15 into the third for Penn State (22-14-4).

Norris warns of challenging F1 track for McLaren at Bahrain Grand Prix

After a setback at the Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is hoping to get back on top of Formula 1 in Bahrain this week. Max Verstappen gave his title defense a big boost with his win in Japan last week but almost everything had to go right for him and Red Bull. Oscar Piastri thinks the desert heat could make it a “friendly” track for McLaren but his teammate Lando Norris is predicting a “trickier weekend than the last few.” Norris’ pessimism about the Bahrain track wasn’t reflected in first practice where he was fastest by .238 seconds from Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. McLaren has never won the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Emaarion Boyd became the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a hit when he pulled off the feat for High-A Beloit against Cedar Rapids. Boyd reached on a fielder’s choice, walk and hit by pitch. He stole second and third base each time. Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade that sent him to the Miami Marlins. The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games.

