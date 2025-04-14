AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:04 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy showed he can handle the tough times. It made him a Masters champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally has a Masters green jacket after a roller-coaster day at Augusta National. In so many ways, that final round resembled his last 11 years trying to get the one major he didn’t have. He looks brilliant at times. And then he makes a mess. That’s how it was going for McIlroy on one of the wildest final rounds at the Masters. What makes him most proud is the way he kept bouncing back. Just like he kept coming back for more after each major disappointment. McIlroy is one of only six players with the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest performance of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. What should have been a coronation along the back nine at Augusta National turned into a heart-racing, lead-changing jaw-dropping finish at golf’s greatest theater that ended with McIlroy on his knees sobbing with joy and disbelief. Right when it looked as though he would blow another major, he delivered two majestic shots when nothing less would do.

Justin Rose played a memorable round at the Masters. It wasn’t enough to deny Rory McIlroy the title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Justin Rose played one of the best rounds of his career, and it wasn’t quite enough to deny Rory McIlroy his long-sought title at the Masters. Rose shot a final-round 66 that he capped with a memorable 20-footer for birdie at No. 18, and then wound up in a playoff when McIlroy missed a par putt of his own at the finishing hole. But playing 18 again, Rose made par and McIlroy rolled in a 3-footer for birdie to win the green jacket. It was the second time Rose had lost a playoff at the Masters. He lost on the first playoff hole eight years ago, when Sergio Garcia made birdie and he made bogey.

After a wayward Sunday at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is ‘super excited’ about tweaking his gear

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau believed his game was in good enough shape to win the Masters. He certainly thought he could do it after he leapfrogged Rory McIlroy to take the lead two holes into thes final round Sunday. But all was not right with golf’s quirky, long-hitting technician. DeChambeau couldn’t hit his irons where he was looking and couldn’t keep pace with the leaders. He fell behind McIlroy as quickly as he jumped in front on Sunday, and a double bogey on the par-4 11th pretty much ended his chances. He finished four shots behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, and McIlroy won the green jacket in a playoff.

NBA’s West spots set, with the Nuggets, Clippers and Timberwolves in and the Warriors play-in bound

The final game to end in the NBA regular season was a big one for seeding in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime Sunday to clinch the No. 5 seed. The Warriors fell to No. 7 and will host No. 8 Memphis on Tuesday, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed. The West bracket wasn’t set until a final day that had numerous teams in the running for numerous positions. Denver got the No. 4 spot and home-court advantage against the Clippers. Minnesota is No. 6 and will play the Lakers.

In Year 20, the Spurs’ Chris Paul starts all 82 games. And he made some history in the process

In Year 20, Chris Paul started all 82. And he made some NBA history in the process. Paul was in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup for their season finale on Sunday, making him the first player to ever make 82 starts this deep into a career. The previous mark on that front was held by Utah’s John Stockton, who started all 82 games in his 19th and final season. Paul — who turns 40 in less than a month — is one of three players to have a season with 82 appearances at his age. He joins Stockton and Michael Jordan.

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times. And now, they share an unwanted distinction. Detroit, Boston, Chicago and the New York Rangers will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history. The Red Wings have won 11 league championships to trail Montreal’s 23 and Toronto’s 13 and the Canada-based franchises have earned spots in the playoffs that start Saturday. Detroit was slowly improving under general manager Steve Yzerman until this year.

If baseball’s season were as short as football’s, the conversation about parity would be different

What would the dominant baseball narratives be if this season were 17 games long? That’s a worthwhile thought experiment, given how much discussion there’s been lately about parity. There’s a conventional wisdom that the NFL is more competitive than baseball, with teams making dramatic rises and falls in the standings from one season to the next. But how much of that is simply a result of how short the football season is? Right now, all but one of baseball’s 30 teams have played between 15 and 17 games. And right now, the Los Angeles Angels are in first place after entering the season as complete afterthoughts. The Atlanta Braves are in last.

WNBA mock draft 3.0: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no doubt who’s going first in the WNBA draft with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick. After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick. Here’s a look at how the first round could look.

Kyle Larson dominates and claims an emotional Cup victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson led 411 of 500 laps and scored an emotional win on Sunday with a dominating NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson, racing just days after the death of Jon Edwards, his former public relations representative, picked up his second Cup win of the season. It was his 31st Cup victory and third at Bristol. Denny Hamlin finished second in his 400th consecutive Cup start, falling one spot short in his bid for a third consecutive win. Ty Gibbs was third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.

