AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 p.m. EST

Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top seed in the AFC for the fourth time in seven seasons with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions raced to an early 13-point lead and were never really threatened by the Steelers (10-6). Pittsburgh has dropped three straight to see its chances of capturing the AFC North take another hit. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also became the third tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Baltimore’s Jackson passes Vick for most yards rushing by a QB in NFL history against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Jackson had 87 yards rushing with about six minutes left in the third quarter to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who piled up 6,109 in his 13-year career.

Bridges scores season-high 41, Knicks withstand Wembanyama’s monster Christmas debut to edge Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday. Wembanyama set a Spurs record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six 3-pointers. But Bridges shot 17 for 25 from the field, 6 for 9 behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offense to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Lamar Jackson breaks NFL QB rushing record, accounts for 3 TDs in Ravens’ 31-2 romp over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Jackson broke the NFL career rushing record for quarterbacks in Baltimore’s 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans on Wednesday, bolstering his case for MVP as the Ravens moved closer to the AFC North title. Jackson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 87 yards and another score. He pushed his career rushing total to 6,110 to move past Michael Vick, who had 6,109. The Ravens (11-5), have already wrapped up their third straight playoff berth and need a victory over Cleveland next week to win the division over Pittsburgh. Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and set the Ravens season record with his 16th touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. Houston dropped to 9-7.

Victor Wembanyama scores 42 in a memorable Christmas debut but Spurs fall short against the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 42 points and 18 rebounds in a memorable Christmas Day debut. But that could only get the San Antonio Spurs close before falling short, with the New York Knicks pulling out a 117-114 victory Wednesday. Wembanyama left Madison Square Garden with one of the greatest Christmas debuts in NBA history but without the thing he coveted most. Only Wilt Chamberlain (45 in 1959) and Tracy McGrady (43 in 2000) had more points in their first time playing on Christmas. LaMarcus Aldridge had the previous highest total for a San Antonio player, scoring 33 in 2016.

Beyoncé’s performance highlighted Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day

Beyoncé provided more excitement than either game during Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day. Riding into her halftime appearance on a white horse, the 32-time Grammy winner rocked her hometown Houston crowd in a nearly 13-minute performance on Wednesday. She surprised fans by bringing out Shaboozey to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and Post Malone joined her for “Levii’s Jeans.” The action on the field didn’t live up to expectations as the NFL showcased four of the AFC’s top five teams. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce exposed a glitch in Pittsburgh’s defense during Kansas City’s 29-10 rout in the first game. The broadcast itself went off just fine.

Embiid shakes off pregame fall, leads Sixers to 118-114 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid popped up from a pregame fall and scored 27 points with nine rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-114 victory over the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 32 with 15 rebounds for Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Derrick White had 21. Boston wore red socks and leggings with their green jerseys for an extra dose of Christmas spirit. Embiid made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and sank a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to turn back Boston’s final rally.

Pro Picks: Chargers over Patriots is the best bet and Broncos and Vikings will pull off upsets

Playoff berths, draft positioning and more are up for grabs in Week 17. There’s going to be plenty of football on television this holiday week with the NFL playing games on five out of six days, starting with a doubleheader on Christmas Day that featured four of the AFC’s top five teams. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs trounced Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on Wednesday. Then, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens routed C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans 31-2. The Bears host the Seahawks on Thursday night and there are three games on Saturday, making Sunday’s schedule light at nine games.

Mavs brace for another Doncic absence, with more evidence of how to stay afloat

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will have to wait to see how long they’ll be without Luka Doncic because of his latest left calf injury. They also have another example of how to stay afloat until the superstar’s return. Doncic exited late in the second quarter of a 105-99 Christmas Day loss to Minnesota, and the deflated Mavs found themselves down 28 points late in the third. Yet, Kyrie Irving had a 3-point attempt in the final minute that would have put Dallas in front. His shot was short, as was the rally. There was no update on Doncic after the game. The Mavs are 6-2 in games without him this season.

Heat list Jimmy Butler as doubtful for Thursday as speculation about his future intensifies

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as doubtful for their game Thursday at Orlando, saying he needs time to recondition before returning to the lineup. Butler did not fly with the team to Orlando on Wednesday night, and his intentions for future games seem a bit unclear as well. Butler has not asked the Heat to be moved, but ESPN, citing sources, reported Wednesday that the six-time All-Star wants a trade by the league’s Feb. 6 deadline and is open to joining teams such as Phoenix, Golden State, Houston and Dallas.

