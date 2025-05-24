AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 a.m. EDT

Pacers take 2-0 lead over Knicks as Pascal Siakam scores 39 points in 114-109 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Myles Turner added 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who head home halfway to their second trip to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Lakers in 2000 in their only shot at the title. Game 3 is Sunday in Indiana, though the Pacers might prefer to keep it right where it is. They have won six straight road games since falling at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the first round.

Oilers get even with 3-0 win over Stars in Game 2 of the West final

DALLAS (AP) — Connor Brown scored after getting hit in the mouth by a skate, Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the postseason and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final. Brown put the Oilers up 3-0 with 4:37 left in the second period, connecting 1:13 after defenseman Brett Kulak’s deflection for his first goal in 36 games since Feb. 27. It was early in the second period when officials stopped play with Brown bleeding after taking the toe of Mikael Granlund’s skate when the Stars forward fell down by him near the boards. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a power-play goal for the Oilers, who go home for Game 3 on Sunday.

Indianapolis celebrates an epic sports weekend with Pacers, Fever and the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis has an incredible weekend of sports on deck. Caitlin Clark and the Fever host the WNBA champion New York Liberty on Saturday. On Sunday, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 starts not long after noon. And Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Final playoff series. The “Racing Capital of the World” is happily sharing the Memorial Day weekend stage with basketball.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits long homer on first pitch in his return to Braves after missing 1 year

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his first pitch 467 feet for a home run in his dramatic return to the Atlanta Braves. Making his first appearance in almost one year, the 2023 NL MV ,was activated from the injured list and restored to the Braves’ lineup almost one year after he tore his left ACL. Acuña, in his customary leadoff position in the lineup, turned on a fastball from San Diego right-hander Nick Pivetta’ and sent the ball into the seats in left-center. Acuña hesitated briefly on his jog around the bases for a shuffle step.

Ohtani to face hitters Sunday for 1st time in pitching rehab with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face hitters this weekend for the first time in his recovery from right elbow surgery. The two-way superstar originally planned to throw live batting practice Saturday afternoon at Citi Field before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets. But after the Dodgers needed 13 innings to win 7-5 on Friday night in a rain-delayed game that ended about 1 a.m., manager Dave Roberts told reporters Ohtani decided to push back the session to Sunday because of the long, late night. It’s the next step for Ohtani as he works toward returning to the mound. He had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, and hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23 that year for the Los Angeles Angels.

Chet Holmgren to face hometown team when Thunder visit Timberwolves in Game 3 of West finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren could block his hometown team from winning a championship. Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 forward, has helped the Oklahoma City Thunder take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. He scored 22 points in Game 2, a 118-103 Thunder win. Now, he will play Game 3 in the same building where he won his fourth state title for Minnehaha Academy in his final high school game. The 7-foot-1 forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in the playoffs.

Guardians’ right-hander Ben Lively will have Tommy John surgery and miss rest of the season

DETROIT (AP) — Guardians pitcher Ben Lively will undergo Tommy John reconstruction surgery on his right elbow and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Guardians said before Friday night’s game at Detroit that Lively’s surgical date has not been set, but it will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. The right-hander is expected to miss 12-16 months. Lively has been on the injured list since May 13 due to a strained right flexor tendon. He sought a second opinion on his right elbow with Meister earlier this week. Meister confirmed the presence of a flexor tendon injury while also noting medial elbow joint laxity due to an insufficient ulnar collateral ligament.

French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

PARIS (AP) — Heading into the French Open, an argument could be made that the headlines about tennis lately have been as, or more, intriguing off the court — and in the court of law — than on the court of play. Play begins Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in Paris. There were the high-profile doping bans served by Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, There’s the pending class-action suit brought by players against groups that run the sport. And there’s an effort by the athletes to get a larger share of revenues from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid share Colonial lead with Fowler stalking, Scheffler 10 shots back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin shot a 7-under 63 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial to share the second-round lead with Matti Schmid at 11 under. First-round leader John Pak is two shots back after a 68. Rickie Fowler trails by five after making the turn in 29 and settling for a 64. Scottie Scheffler is coming off his third major win at last week’s PGA Championship last weekend and is 10 shots back after shooting 71. The world No. 1 is trying to become the first player to win three consecutive starts since Dustin Johnson in 2017.

Blind tennis champion Naqi Rizvi lobbies for sport’s awareness and Paralympic inclusion

LONDON (AP) — Naqi Rizvi loves the “absolute freedom” he feels on the tennis court. Winning titles is fun, too. The 34-year-old blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only raise awareness but also elevate the sport into the Paralympics in the future. The London resident, fully blind from the age of 7 because of congenital glaucoma, only took up the sport a decade ago and is now the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the world for his category. Rizvi noted that there’s not much financial backing in the sport. There’s no prize money at tournaments and players often fund their own travel.

