AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:02 a.m. EDT

Jets make it official and release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s now a first-time free agent

Aaron Rodgers is officially no longer a member of the New York Jets. As expected, the team released the four-time MVP with a post-June 1 designation. The 41-year-old quarterback can join another team as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career if he stills intends to play a 21st NFL season. The Jets absorbed a $49 million dead money charge by cutting Rodgers, but are able to spread that over two years instead of one. On Monday, New York agreed to terms with former Steelers and Bears quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year deal.

Former Super Bowl MVPs Aaron Rodgers and Cooper Kupp hit the open market

The NFL league year kicked off with two former Super Bowl MVPs hitting the open market. The Los Angeles Rams cut receiver Cooper Kupp just days after signing Davante Adams to be his replacement and the New York Jets released quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a failed two-year stint. A handful of teams could still be in search of a starting quarterback, including the New York Giants, Pittsburgh and possibly Minnesota

Ohtani’s Tokyo airport arrival hidden from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Japanese star

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of fans at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport lined up 10 deep and hoping to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani as he arrived. But they saw nothing of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. What they saw was a 40-meter-long temporary white wall to shield the players in case they came through the arrival area. The Chicago Cubs exited the same way when they arrived late Wednesday night. The Dodgers were seen on the tarmac disembarking from their charter from Phoenix and Ohtani was one of the first off. But the players didn’t make it to the arrival area, apparently taking an escape route.

Tokyo, Bristol and the A’s in Sacramento are among the dates to watch for the MLB season

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani begins his second season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his native Japan, taking on the Chicago Cubs in a pair of games at the Tokyo Dome. Those are among the dates to watch for the upcoming MLB season. Juan Soto makes his Mets debut when they visit Jose Altuve and the Astros on opening day. Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract in free agency, giving the Mets a boost after they made a surprising run to the NL Championship Series last year. The All-Star Game returns to Atlanta in July, and the Reds take on the Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway in August.

Rams release Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp

The Los Angles Rams cut Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp after being unable to find a trade partner for their former No. 1 wide receiver. The Rams moved on from the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the start of the league year. Kupp announced last month that the Rams were trying to trade him despite his desire to remain with the team. But with him being owed $20 million this season, no other team was willing to make a trade.

Minnesota fires coach Ben Johnson after 4 seasons at alma mater with 56-71 record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota fired coach Ben Johnson after four years of repeatedly rebuilding rosters at his alma mater. Johnson had two seasons remaining on his contract, which calls for a $2.92 million buyout. His annual salary was $1.95 million, the lowest in the 18-team league. The Gophers finished 15-17 after losing to Northwestern in the first round of the conference tournament. Athletic director Mark Coyle announced his decision after a late-night meeting with Johnson upon the team’s return from Indianapolis. Minnesota went 56-71 under the 44-year-old Johnson, including 22-57 in league play. The only team worse during that span was newcomer Washington.

The number of NHL players still playing without face visors is dwindling, only a handful left

TORONTO (AP) — There is a dwindling handful of NHL players who continue to play with protective helmet visors. The league instituted a rule change ahead of the 2013-14 season that stated all players with fewer than 25 games of experience at the time “must wear a visor properly affixed to their helmet.” The competitors without “windshields” who have suited up in the NHL this season include Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly, Dallas captain Jamie Benn, Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian and two enforcers, the Islanders’ Matt Martin and Toronto’s Ryan Reaves. All shrug off the need to put the visors on.

With Allen’s personal and financial life set, Bills QB focuses on unfinished business — Super Bowl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With Josh Allen’s personal and financial life set, the NFL MVP is focusing his attention on unfinished business: leading the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl title. The 28-year-old shared his objective in his first comments to reporters since agreeing to a six-year $330 million contract that includes a league-record $250 million guaranteed. The deal capped a memorable season in which Allen became the third Bills player to earn MVP honors. Off the field, he became engaged to actor Hailee Steinfeld. What’s missing is a Super Bowl for Allen, who in seven seasons has led the Bills no further than AFC championship game losses to Kansas City in 2020 and this past season.

Tiger Woods faces another injury and another lost year. Has golf seen the last of him?

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is out of the Masters and probably for the rest of the year after surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. Add that to a list of injuries that outnumber the 15 majors he has won. The latest surgery raises questions about whether golf has seen the last of Woods. Rory McIlroy says he feels badly for Woods and that hopefully golf will see him again next year. From the knee surgeries to back surgeries to his LA car crash, the 49-year-old Woods has managed to keep coming back. But he hasn’t been competitive for more than five years since his record-tying 82nd career title.

The secret to Sawgrass for The Players Championship: Play well and stay out of trouble

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than four decades of The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass has shown to expect the unexpected. Scottie Scheffler made history last year as the first player in tournament history to win back to back. It’s a great course. There are great players. And predicting how it will unfold is not easy. Tiger Woods won there only twice. Phil Mickelson won in 2007 and years later wondered how he ever managed. Past champions like Rory McIlroy have a longer history of missing the cut. All eyes will be on Scheffler as the No. 1 player going for three in a row.

