AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:01 a.m. EST

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

Title IX memo throws wrench in plans for schools to pay NIL money directly to athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education says plans for colleges to pay athletes directly for their name, image and likeness deals would run afoul of Title IX. The guidance issued Thursday adds more confusion to the shifting landscape of college sports. The nine-page memo from the DOJ’s Office for Civil Rights says NIL money that goes to athletes should be treated the same as athletic financial aid — in other words, scholarships. If that position remains in place after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week, it could upend plans that many schools are making for next school year.

I love it! Novak Djokovic backs Danielle Collins in her back-and-forth with Australian Open fans

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Count Novak Djokovic as being in Danielle Collins’ corner. He thinks her response to booing fans at the Australian Open was absolutely fine — which should come as no surprise, given the way Djokovic gets into back-and-forths with hecklers at his matches, including Friday night at Rod Laver Arena. So often stereotyped as a genteel, country club sport, tennis is letting loose lately. Some spectators are louder and more confrontational than ever, and some players increasingly are giving as good as they get, willing to engage with the folks in the seats and not just let things go.

Australian Open 2025: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek plays 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu as the third round concludes at the Australian Open. That match is the first one on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Jasmine Paolini, a finalist at Wimbledon and Roland Garros last year, plays Elina Svitolina. Defending champion Jannik Sinner plays Marcos Giron at night, while 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien — who beat Daniil Medvedev in the second round in a marathon five-setter than ended in the wee hours of Friday — plays Corentin Moutet.

Lindsey Vonn takes it easy in downhill training a day after crashing in Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn took it easier in downhill training a day after crashing for the first time of her World Cup comeback at age 40. Vonn finished more than three seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Still she almost lost control landing a jump midway down before quickly recovering her balance. Vonn said that she had only a sore bum and a broken boot after losing control near the end of her run on Thursday. Vonn returned last month after nearly six years of retirement and has finished 14th, sixth and fourth in her opening three races. Downhill and super-G races are scheduled for this weekend in Cortina.

Erling Haaland signs lucrative new contract with Man City until 2034

Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. The 24-year-old Haaland has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Haaland says “now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.” The Norway striker will be age 34 when the contract expires. The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. Haaland says “now I am City no matter what.”

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka move closer to an Australian Open rematch. Djokovic and Alcaraz win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka have moved closer to another semifinal showdown at the Australian Open. Gauff eliminated 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the third round on Friday. Sabalenka got past Clara Tausen. Both won in straight sets. A year ago, Sabalenka defeated Gauff in the semifinals en route to a second consecutive title at Melbourne Park. Gauff’s Grand Slam title came at the U.S. Open in 2023. Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, stopped after the first set of her match against Belinda Bencic on Friday because of a strained abdominal muscle. Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev were among the men’s winners.

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka stops playing because of an injury against Belinda Bencic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has stopped playing because of an injury after dropping the opening set of her third-round match against Belinda Bencic. This was Osaka’s first run to the third round at a major tournament since 2022. She missed time in recent seasons because of mental-health breaks, then was off the tour while pregnant. Her daughter, Shai, was born in July 2023. Osaka began this season by making it to the final of a tournament at Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 5, but she stopped playing in the title match there because of an abdominal injury. On Friday, Osaka was visited by a trainer during a changeover late in the first set.

Super Bowl-contending Lions lifting the spirits of fans who endured a much misery in the Motor City

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Rob “Lion Eyes” Gonzales stood on a swath of the turf from Pontiac Silverdome in his basement, sporting his signature shades with blue frames and leaping lions on silver lenses that obstruct his view. He says that used to be a good thing. No one is laughing at the Detroit Lions anymore. The Lions are Super Bowl favorites for the first time and long-suffering fans are loving every minute of it. Detroit will kick off a potential run to its first league title since 1957 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night at Ford Field.

Stage is set for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to face Bills’ Josh Allen in divisional playoff at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The only thing Ravens coach John Harbaugh figures is missing in preparation for Baltimore’s divisional round playoff showdown in Buffalo is having the deep and resonant voice of late NFL Films broadcaster John Facenda serve as narrator. The matchup has the potential of being a classic pitting the NFL’s leading MVP candidates in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. And both teams have scores to settle. The Ravens trampled the Bills in a 35-10 win in Week 4. Meantime, Buffalo won the only playoff meeting with a 17-3 decision over Baltimore in the 2020 divisional round.

