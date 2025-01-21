AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:00 a.m. EST

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State can celebrate another title after holding off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a nailbiter of a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish. Will Howard hit big-play receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a late third-and-11 to lock down a game that had been a laugher, then turned into something else. Trailing 31-7, Notre Dame scored two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. But Howard’s big throw to Smith set up a field goal that started the celebration in earnest. Ohio State won its sixth title and first since the 2014 season.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz and gets closer to a 25th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back to defeat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 12th time. Djokovic’s victory on a windy Tuesday night moved him two wins away from an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title overall. Djokovic will face No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday for a berth in the final. Zverev eliminated No. 12 Tommy Paul in four sets earlier Tuesday. This quarterfinal was the eighth meeting between the 37-year-old Djokovic and 21-year-old Alcaraz but the first at the Australian Open and first earlier than the semifinals of an event.

Ohio State QB Will Howard played his best in run to national title, and set a record along the way

ATLANTA (AP) — Will Howard transferred to Ohio State to win a national championship, and he reached that goal by playing the best football of his career throughout the Buckeyes’ four games in the College Football Playoff. He was never better than in the first half and at the end of Ohio State’s 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. Howard connected on his first 13 passes to set the record for consecutive completions in a CFP title game, and late in the fourth quarter he lofted a pass to Jeremiah Smith for a 56-yard gain that all but sealed the win.

Notre Dame’s Leonard can’t keep do-it-all pace set in monstrous opening drive of loss to Ohio State

ATLANTA (AP) — Riley Leonard opened the national championship game with a do-it-all drive that made it appear the Notre Dame quarterback could win the title by himself. As it turned out, Leonard needed more help. Leonard’s two second-half touchdown passes to Jaden Greathouse proved the Fighting Irish were resilient, but the comeback attempt was too late. Greathouse’s first scoring catch came late in the third quarter of Ohio State’s 34-23 win. Leonard was the workhorse on a monstrous 18-play touchdown drive to open the game. Riley had nine carries in the drive which lasted almost 10 minutes.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman falls short of breakthrough for Black coaches on historic day in America

ATLANTA (AP) — It was hard to ignore the connections between Marcus Freeman’s fate as he tried to make history on Monday night and all that was happening in America on the day of the big game. Freeman’s quest to become the first Black head football coach to capture a college title at the highest level came to an end with a 34-23 loss to Notre Dame. Monday was also the day the United States celebrated Martin Luther King Jr., and inaugurated Donald Trump to his second term as president. Freeman arrived at this moment on a day when America celebrated the man whose life was devoted to inclusion and equality, while diversity initiatives are increasingly under scrutiny on college campuses.

Aryna Sabalenka reaches the Australian Open semifinals as she seeks a third title in a row

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a third consecutive Australian Open championship will continue after she got past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a surprisingly difficult quarterfinal. Sabalenka has now won 19 matches in a row at Melbourne Park after Tuesday night’s struggle. She had run her set streak to 25 at the place — dating all the way to the 2023 final — when she grabbed the opener against 2021 French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova. But Sabalenka had a hard time harnessing her intimidating strokes on a windy evening in Rod Laver Arena. She will face her good friend, No. 11 seed Paula Badosa, in the semifinals.

Could Patrick Mahomes’ actions lead the NFL to join the NBA and NHL in cracking down on flopping?

There were several calls in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs that drew scrutiny from broadcasters and fans alike over the weekend. Several of them occurred in the Texans-Chiefs game and had broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck discussing the need for the NFL to tweak the rulebook in the offseason. And there was one non-call that stood out when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to flop as he was tapped by a defender when he pulled up just before going out of bounds on a scramble. Aikman suggested the league should crack down on such plays.

Bills will face Chiefs in AFC title game; Eagles will host the Commanders in NFC championship game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in their fourth playoff matchup in five years. Allen ran for two touchdowns and the Bills beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in a divisional game Sunday. Mark Andrews dropped a pass from Jackson on a 2-point conversion that would’ve tied it with 1:33 remaining and Buffalo held on for the victory. The Chiefs have defeated the Bills three straight times in the playoffs, including the conference title game four years ago in Kansas City. It’ll be Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton set to play again in Paris, where he won Olympic gold last summer

PARIS (AP) — This week in Paris is going to serve as a trip down memory lane for San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama. He’s the hometown hero, the French star coming back to put on a show for his country. It’s a memory-lane trip for Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton as well. He was among the players on the top step of the Paris Games medal stand when his last visit to France ended in August, part of USA Basketball’s team that delivered a fifth consecutive Olympic men’s gold medal. And these games this week — Indiana vs. San Antonio, Thursday and Saturday — will surely remind Haliburton what it was like to be atop the basketball world.

Maryland going into key conference stretch potentially without two of its top scorers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland is going into a key stretch of its conference season with games against No. 12 Ohio State and top-ranked UCLA this week. The eighth-ranked Terrapins could be missing two of their top three scorers for those contests. Reserve guard Bri McDaniel is out for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee and No. 2 scorer Shyanne Sellers hurt her knee on Monday in an 89-51 loss to seventh-ranked Texas at the Coretta Scott King Classic.

